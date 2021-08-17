SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Ex-Wallaby wounded

Former Wallabies rugby player Toutai Kefu has undergone surgery after being seriously injured during an alleged home invasion in a Brisbane suburb yesterday morning. Stabbed while trying to defend his family, he underwent surgery at Princess Alexandra Hospital, Seven’s Sunrise reported. Two men were in custody while others fled the scene after the incident at about 3am in the suburb of Coorparoo, Queensland police said. They described the incident as a “burglary and wounding.” Kefu played 60 Tests for Australia over a seven-year career.

AUTO RACING

Race circuit head shot dead

The director of Belgium’s Spa Francorchamps Grand Prix racetrack was found shot dead at her home on Sunday, the last day of the Rally of Belgium, media reported. “It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO,” a statement from the race circuit said. Media reports quoted police as saying that a search at her home in eastern Belgium found that Maillet and a close friend had been shot dead in a domestic double murder, followed by the suicide of the suspected perpetrator, who some outlets said was her husband. The alarm was reportedly raised after Maillet failed to appear for the finale of the rally.

PARALYMPICS

Limb repair center opens

Tokyo Paralympics organizers on Sunday opened a repair center for prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other equipment in the Athletes’ Village ahead of next week’s start of the Games. The service team includes three technicians from German artificial limb maker Ottobock, which is operating the repair and maintenance center in the Paralympic village.

Heinrich Popow, a German Paralympic gold medalist who is affiliated with Ottobock, said the center provides Paralympic athletes with technical as well as mental support. “Friendships develop from the close cooperation between technicians and athletes, which inspires courage during the competitions,” said Popow, who won gold in the 2012 men’s 100m T42 and the 2016 men’s long jump T42. T42 is a classification for athletes who have an above-the-knee amputation or comparable impairment.

SOCCER

‘Der Bomber’ dies at 75

Gerd Muller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany soccer great known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, has died. He was 75. The club announced his death on Sunday, with club president Herbert Hainer saying that it was “a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans.” Muller scored 566 goals for Bayern from 1964 to 1979, helping the team to four German titles, four DFB-Pokal wins and three European Cup victories in that time. He still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga, with 365 goals scored in 427 league games. “Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football,” Hainer said in a statement posted on the club’s Web site. “We’re all united in deep mourning with his wife, Uschi, as well as his family,” he added. Former West Germany forward Rudi Voller said that it was “a sad day for soccer. Gerd’s performances will stay unforgettable.”