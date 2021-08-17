Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time.
“I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou.
While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone.
Photo: Reuters
Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga.
The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to remain with Barcelona sensationally collapsed, ending a nearly two-decade run in Catalonia.
Van Cromvoirt, a 25-year-old Dutchman living and working in Barcelona temporarily, already had his ticket when the team announced that it could not afford to keep its greatest player.
He did the stadium tour on Saturday.
“I’m still excited about seeing the game, of course,” he said.
Inside the club’s “megastore” at Camp Nou, Messi’s No. 10 shirts are still available, but they are on a floor rack, while the jerseys of current players, such as Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati, hang prominently on wall racks.
No, Messi’s not on discount. Men’s blue-and-scarlet home jerseys for the 2021-2022 season were all priced at 110 euros (US$130).
Van Cromvoirt sees a silver lining.
“It’s impossible to replace him, but it’s also difficult for other players to shine when you have a teammate like Messi,” he said. “Let’s hope the team picks it up.”
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman would agree with the sentiment. At his pre-match news conference on Saturday, he acknowledged the fans’ pain, but urged them not to “live in the past.”
Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and one week ago held an emotional farewell news conference to signal the end of an era.
He had planned to reduce his salary by 50 percent, but the club’s debt — more than 1.2 billion euros — and La Liga’s financial fair-play regulations made it unworkable.
PSG quickly swooped in and signed Messi to a two-year contract with an option for a third season.
Koeman said that he is counting on Griezmann in particular, “because Antoine will play in Messi’s position, giving more freedom to the squad, and this can be an advantage for him... He’s one of the players who has to take a step forward now.”
The state of Barcelona’s financial situation was evident again when the club had to scramble to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to play in the league at the last minute.
It was made possible by center-back Gerard Pique agreeing to a “substantially reduced” salary, the team said on Saturday.
Van Cromvoirt has a plan B for seeing Messi in person. He has talked to his friends about it.
“Paris is quite close to the Netherlands — it’s like a five-hour drive. We said: ‘Let’s go see PSG this season,’ especially if [Kylian] Mbappe stays as well,” he added.
