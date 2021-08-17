Taiwan’s Hsieh advances in Ohio

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday.

Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei returns to Lauren Davis of the US in their Western & Southern Open women’s singles third-round match at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY

Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match.

The Western & Southern Open is the second-largest summer tennis event in the US after the US Open.

The men’s event is one of nine elite Masters 1000 tournaments on the ATP Tour, while the women’s event is one of five Premier 5 tournaments on the WTA Tour.