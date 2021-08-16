BADMINTON
Taiwan tournament canceled
The Yonex Taipei Open, Taiwan’s major badminton tournament, was canceled again this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association announced on Saturday. The decision to cancel the event was made with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Sports Administration, after considering the heightened COVID-19 situation in many parts of the world, the association said. The tournament was to be held from Sept. 7 to 12, after receiving approval from the Central Epidemic Command Center, it said. The announcement came after the BWF had already canceled the Korea Open and Macau Open this year. The Yonex Taipei Open is an HSBC BWF World Tour Super 300 event with total prize money of US$500,000. The tournament was also canceled last year due to the pandemic.
GOLF
Pan improves at Wyndham
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan on Saturday shot four birdies in the third round of the US PGA Wyndham Championship to card a four-under-par 66 for the round. The 29-year-old Tokyo Olympic medal winner had birdies on holes eight, nine, 11 and 15 to give him a total seven-under-par 203, with just one round left in the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pan, who is fully exempt for next season, was at 28th place, after advancing from 56th in round two on Friday. At the Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia slipped in the standings after shooting a five-over-par 77 in the third round. She had bogeys on holes five, eight, nine, 10 and 17, paired with a double bogey on 12 and birdies on two and 15. She ended with a two-over-par 218 heading into the fourth round.
TENNIS
Osaka to aid quake relief
Naomi Osaka on Saturday pledged to give all her proceeds from the WTA Tour’s upcoming Cincinnati event to earthquake victims in Haiti, which was rocked by a devastating magnitude 7.2 quake. The highest-paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from there. “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.” Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, is from the Jacmel region on the southwestern peninsula close to the epicenter of Saturday’s earthquake.
BASEBALL
Pitcher on leave amid probe
An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story are similar to allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave by the MLB. According to sealed court records and other documentation obtained by the Post, the Ohio woman said that Bauer struck and choked her without her consent while they were having sex.
