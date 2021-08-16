Sam Curran yesterday captured the prize wicket of Virat Kohli after Mark Wood dismissed both India openers, as England dramatically seized the initiative in the second Test at Lord’s in London.
India were 56-3 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day, just 29 runs ahead, with two new and struggling batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.
Express quick Wood had effectively reduced India to none for two during a spell of 2-16 in five overs that saw him dismiss both the in-form K.L. Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
Photo: AFP
Left-arm swing bowler Curran, denied Kohli’s wicket by an umpire’s call LBW ruling, still had him for 20 when he had the star batsman caught behind.
Rahul and Rohit managed just 26 runs between them after the openers had made scores of 129 and 83 respectively in India’s first-innings 364.
Play resumed with the match evenly poised after England, with captain Joe Root making 180 not out, had been dismissed for 391 when James Anderson was out to the last ball of Saturday’s play.
England had a slender first-innings lead of 27 runs, transforming the match into a one-innings shoot-out.
Anderson, who had taken 5-62 in India’s first innings, and Ollie Robinson opened the bowling.
Sussex seamer Robinson was given just two overs before he was replaced by Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad was ruled out of this five-match series with a calf injury after appearing in last week’s rain-marred drawn first Test in Nottingham.
It soon looked an inspired decision by Root, as Rahul fell for five when, after leaving the ball outside off stump so well this series, he was lured into edging a 150kph Wood delivery straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
Rohit drew India level when he pulled a 146kph Wood ball for six.
Three balls later Rohit, even though the odds were against him with three men on the boundary for the shot, repeated the stroke.
This time, he was well caught low down by Moeen Ali, running in from deep square leg, for 21 and India were effectively none for two.
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly
The Colorado Rockies on Monday said that a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger, not a racial slur, during a game at Coors Field on Sunday. The Rockies said that the fan, who was not identified, was hollering at the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot. “After a thorough investigation that included calls, e-mails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said