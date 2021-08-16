Gilbert throws no-hitter in career start

FOR THE BOOKS: After six seasons in the minors, Gilbert made a historic first MLB start, joining just three others to throw a no-hitter in their first start, and the first since 1953

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona





There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there is Tyler Gilbert.

An aspiring electrician, the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander on Saturday night delivered a shocker for the history books.

Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho, left, rushes to hug starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert, after Gilbert pitched a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Photo: AP

The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman of the St Louis Browns on May 6, 1953. Bumpus Jones also did it in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Theodore Breitenstein threw one in his first start for the Browns on Oct. 4, 1891.

The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Gilbert struck out Trent Grisham and Kim Ha-seong in the ninth before Tommy Pham lined out to center fielder Ketel Marte. Joyous Diamondbacks players threw their gloves in the air and rushed the mound, mobbing the surprising hero who spent six seasons in the minors and was selected in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 draft last winter.

“Crazy,” Gilbert said. “It’s not going to hit me for probably another day. I don’t know what just happened.”

The 27-year-old Gilbert threw 102 pitches, including 64 strikes, against a San Diego lineup missing injured star Fernando Tatis Jr. He rarely delivered his fastball faster than 90mph, but he effectively peppered the Padres with breaking pitches and leaned on his defense, which bailed him out on several hard-hit balls.

Pavin Smith caught a liner from Adam Frazier and then stepped on first to double off Tommy Pham in the fourth. There was a line drive snagged by Gilbert off Eric Hosmer to end the fifth.

Third baseman Drew Ellis made a diving catch in the seventh. David Peralta made a leaping grab at the wall on Austin Nola’s long fly ball in the eighth.

Gilbert needed just three pitches to get through the eighth, setting up a dramatic ninth. Marte caught the sinking line drive for the final out while running in from center field.

“I tried to tune out as much as I could,” Gilbert said. “But that last inning, I heard everything.”

Among those celebrating the first Diamondbacks no-hitter at home was Gilbert’s family. They were also on hand for his debut in relief on Aug. 3.

Gilbert did not play baseball last year after the minor league season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent the summer learning to be an electrician from his dad, making some extra money while occasionally crawling around attics and in between walls.

“I’d rather be doing this than pulling wires,” Gilbert said with a grin. “No offense, Dad.”

It was a stunning performance for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the big leagues this season.

It is the third no-hitter in franchise history and first since Edwin Jackson on June 25, 2010.

