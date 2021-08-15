SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Ex-champion turns to soccer

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October last year, has signed to a third-tier Russian soccer club, FC Legion Dynamo. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24 last year, his first fight following the death of his father, Abdulmanap, from complications caused by COVID-19. Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories. In January, he revealed his intentions to transition to soccer, writing on Twitter that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and “ready to accept offers.”

SOCCER

Maradona brand ban ended

A court in Argentina on Friday revoked a ban on the late Diego Maradona’s former lawyer from using the player’s brand and imaging rights. In March, a company owned by Matias Morla, called Sattvica, was barred from using Maradona brands, such as Diego Maradona, Maradona, D10S, El Diez, La mano de Dios (“the hand of God”) and El Diego. The ban came after two of the Argentine soccer great’s daughters filed a complaint against Morla for fraudulent administration and fraud. Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are embroiled in an inheritance dispute with Morla over their father’s brand and image rights. In a 13-page decision, the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Appeals ruled in favor of Morla. The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica SA, a company owned by Morla and a brother-in-law. The company was set up in 2015, six months after Maradona signed over his brand and image rights to Morla.

CRICKET

India hope moves to US

Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup team in 2012 when he smashed a century, has become the latest out-of-favor player from South Asia and beyond to decamp to the US. Chand, now 28, drew comparisons with Virat Kohli, but never broke into the adult national side as his form faded. Some commentators criticized India’s domestic cricket set-up for failing to nurture him. The batsman has signed for the Silicon Valley Strikers “to support the development of the game ... by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers,” Major League Cricket said on Friday. He was due to make his debut yesterday against the Social Lashings in Morgan Hill, California, coinciding with the third weekend of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship.

TENNIS

Medvedev wins in Toronto

Daniil Medvedev on Friday had to work his way through a pair of tiebreakers to ensure a 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz and into the semi-finals of the ATP Toronto Masters. The Russian world No. 2 was caught on the back foot in the opening set, which he lost to his Polish opponent after committing nearly half of his 40 unforced errors on the night. The top seed gathered his resources to stage a fightback in two-and-a-quarter hours on the way to revenge for a five-set loss he took at Wimbledon against the No. 13. Medvedev ended the evening with his 22nd ace on match point. “It was a super-tough match, he was on top of me for many moments,” the winner said. “He was playing amazing and I’m happy to get through.”