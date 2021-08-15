MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Ex-champion turns to soccer
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October last year, has signed to a third-tier Russian soccer club, FC Legion Dynamo. Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24 last year, his first fight following the death of his father, Abdulmanap, from complications caused by COVID-19. Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories. In January, he revealed his intentions to transition to soccer, writing on Twitter that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and “ready to accept offers.”
SOCCER
Maradona brand ban ended
A court in Argentina on Friday revoked a ban on the late Diego Maradona’s former lawyer from using the player’s brand and imaging rights. In March, a company owned by Matias Morla, called Sattvica, was barred from using Maradona brands, such as Diego Maradona, Maradona, D10S, El Diez, La mano de Dios (“the hand of God”) and El Diego. The ban came after two of the Argentine soccer great’s daughters filed a complaint against Morla for fraudulent administration and fraud. Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are embroiled in an inheritance dispute with Morla over their father’s brand and image rights. In a 13-page decision, the National Chamber of Criminal and Correctional Appeals ruled in favor of Morla. The Maradona brands are registered officially as owned by Sattvica SA, a company owned by Morla and a brother-in-law. The company was set up in 2015, six months after Maradona signed over his brand and image rights to Morla.
CRICKET
India hope moves to US
Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup team in 2012 when he smashed a century, has become the latest out-of-favor player from South Asia and beyond to decamp to the US. Chand, now 28, drew comparisons with Virat Kohli, but never broke into the adult national side as his form faded. Some commentators criticized India’s domestic cricket set-up for failing to nurture him. The batsman has signed for the Silicon Valley Strikers “to support the development of the game ... by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers,” Major League Cricket said on Friday. He was due to make his debut yesterday against the Social Lashings in Morgan Hill, California, coinciding with the third weekend of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship.
TENNIS
Medvedev wins in Toronto
Daniil Medvedev on Friday had to work his way through a pair of tiebreakers to ensure a 2-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz and into the semi-finals of the ATP Toronto Masters. The Russian world No. 2 was caught on the back foot in the opening set, which he lost to his Polish opponent after committing nearly half of his 40 unforced errors on the night. The top seed gathered his resources to stage a fightback in two-and-a-quarter hours on the way to revenge for a five-set loss he took at Wimbledon against the No. 13. Medvedev ended the evening with his 22nd ace on match point. “It was a super-tough match, he was on top of me for many moments,” the winner said. “He was playing amazing and I’m happy to get through.”
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly