Belgian Thierry Neuville shines in rally at home

AFP, YPRES, Belgium





Driving on home soil, Thierry Neuville on Friday finished an abbreviated opening day of the Ypres Rally, narrowly ahead of Hyundai teammate Craig Breen.

Irishman Breen won the second and third stages before Belgian Neuville won the next four to take a 7.6 second lead.

“I’m comfortable and driving my own rhythm,” Neuville said. “The speed is quite high, so as soon as you slide a bit wide, you are off. Everything is under control. We could go faster, but there is no need yet, I just want to keep it smooth and clean.”

Oliver Solberg of Sweden drives his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 during the first day of the WRC Ypres Rally in Ypres, Belgium, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The rally is being raced on narrow asphalt farming roads.

“The furrows made by the tractors after the rains of the last few days make grip very difficult,” Breen said. “I love this track... I’m going to annoy Thierry right to the end.”

Drivers complained of the setting sun during the seventh stage.

The last of the day’s eight scheduled stages was not raced for safety reasons.

Ott Tanak, also in a Hyundai, was third at 31.6 seconds.

Tanak won the day’s opening stage, but overshot a turn on the second stage to open the door for his teammates.

“Just lacking general power,” Tanak said.

A tightly bunched trio of Toyotas driven by Finn Kalle Rovanpera, Welshman Elfyn Evans and Frenchman Sebastien Ogier were just behind the Estonian

“It’s not bad, but we didn’t come here to do ‘not bad,’” said Evans, who is second in the championship.

Ogier, the world championship leader, was slowed by a puncture on the first stage.

“Punctures are the main pitfall of this rally where the tight corners are very tricky. It’s a bit of a lottery. I was worried about it but in the end we didn’t lose much time,” Ogier said.

This is the first time that Belgium has hosted a WRC event, taking the place of the German rally, which was canceled due to COVID-19.