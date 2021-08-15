Driving on home soil, Thierry Neuville on Friday finished an abbreviated opening day of the Ypres Rally, narrowly ahead of Hyundai teammate Craig Breen.
Irishman Breen won the second and third stages before Belgian Neuville won the next four to take a 7.6 second lead.
“I’m comfortable and driving my own rhythm,” Neuville said. “The speed is quite high, so as soon as you slide a bit wide, you are off. Everything is under control. We could go faster, but there is no need yet, I just want to keep it smooth and clean.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
The rally is being raced on narrow asphalt farming roads.
“The furrows made by the tractors after the rains of the last few days make grip very difficult,” Breen said. “I love this track... I’m going to annoy Thierry right to the end.”
Drivers complained of the setting sun during the seventh stage.
The last of the day’s eight scheduled stages was not raced for safety reasons.
Ott Tanak, also in a Hyundai, was third at 31.6 seconds.
Tanak won the day’s opening stage, but overshot a turn on the second stage to open the door for his teammates.
“Just lacking general power,” Tanak said.
A tightly bunched trio of Toyotas driven by Finn Kalle Rovanpera, Welshman Elfyn Evans and Frenchman Sebastien Ogier were just behind the Estonian
“It’s not bad, but we didn’t come here to do ‘not bad,’” said Evans, who is second in the championship.
Ogier, the world championship leader, was slowed by a puncture on the first stage.
“Punctures are the main pitfall of this rally where the tight corners are very tricky. It’s a bit of a lottery. I was worried about it but in the end we didn’t lose much time,” Ogier said.
This is the first time that Belgium has hosted a WRC event, taking the place of the German rally, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly