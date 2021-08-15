Ukrainian Olympic wrestler says he was racially abused

Reuters, KIEV





A Ukrainian wrestler who won his country’s only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday said he was racially abused in the street on his return from the Games.

Zhan Beleniuk, 30, is a two-time world wrestling champion who became Ukraine’s first black lawmaker when he entered parliament for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People Party in 2019.

Last week, he had celebrated his wrestling victory by performing an impromptu Hopak — a traditional dance — on the mat with the Ukrainian flag.

Zhan Beleniuk of Ukraine performs a traditional Ukrainian dance after defeating Viktor Lorincz of Hungary during the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

In a Facebook post, Beleniuk wrote that he was accosted by some unknown young people who tried to start a confrontation with him and shouted racist abuse.

The incident had left Beleniuk wondering: “If I am a Ukrainian for my state, what criteria of patriotism exists in it?” he wrote in the same post, adding: “How can an Olympic champion feel safe in his homeland and in his hometown?”

The post sparked many social media messages in support of Beleniuk, including from Zelenskiy.

“The Ukrainian anthem played at the Olympics @Tokyo2020 thanks to #ZhanBeleniuk! He is one of the most worthy sons of Ukraine, our people are proud of him!” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

“And any manifestations of racism or xenophobia in Ukraine are unacceptable! The police must respond harshly to such cases and stop them,” he added.

Ukrainian police have launched an investigation.

“Beleniuk is our hero, this is a provocation,” said Oleksandr Pastukhov, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Federation of Greco-Roman and Sports Wrestling.

He said that the incident was sad and unpleasant, adding that Beleniuk had “proved that he is a patriot, he is a real Ukrainian.”

Beleniuk, who was born to a Ukrainian mother and a Rwandan father, has previously talked about being racially abused as a child.

Last week, he won the Greco-Roman middleweight gold by beating Hungary’s Viktor Lorincz in the final, after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.