British team might lose silver medal over doping

Reuters





It would be “tragic” if other members of Britain’s Olympic 4x100m relay team were stripped of their silver medals over Chijindu Ujah contravening anti-doping rules, British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson said on Friday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday said that Ujah has been provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Olympic Games after he had returned an “adverse analytical finding” (AAF) from a test carried out during the Olympics.

It listed the prohibited substances detected as Ostarine and S-23, both classified by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a selective androgen receptor modulator, with effects similar to anabolic steroids.

From left, Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Britain’s men’s 4x100m relay team pose for a photograph at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday last week. Photo: Reuters

Ujah’s relay teammates were Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, whose medals would also be at risk if the positive is confirmed.

“It is absolutely tragic for the other members of the relay team but those are the rules,” Robertson told the Times.

“It is very disappointing news of course, but he remains innocent until proven guilty and we will absolutely respect the process,” he said.

“We in British sport spend a lot of time and money on educating athletes about prohibited substances so if they transgress they will be fully aware of what the consequences are,” he added.

Ujah was part of the British team that missed out on the Olympic 4x100m title to Italy by one hundredth of a second in Tokyo earlier this month.

The 27-year-old can request analysis of his B-sample and should that confirm the AAF finding, the case would be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

If the ban is upheld, Canada would be upgraded to silver, while China would receive bronze.

Italy’s double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said it made him smile to see the British media switch focus to a doping case in their own country, after previously raising suspicions that he could be a drug cheat.

It came after Jacobs’ shock gold medal and European record time of 9.80 seconds in the 100m final, followed by his starring role in pipping Britain to 4x100m gold, which led to UK media reports highlighting doping cases involving breakout stars in athletics.

“It makes me smile, thinking of those people who spoke without thinking about what they were saying, who must now look to their own home instead,” Jacobs told Italian broadcaster Rai.

“I have worked so hard, I have made sacrifices and I did not want to lend weight to people who do not know what they are talking about,” he added.