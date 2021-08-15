Clement, Chang lead Indians to victory

HOME RUN HERO: Cleveland recalled Taiwan’s Chang Yu from the minors before the start of the game, and he came through with a triple and his third homer of the season

AP, DETROIT





Cleveland Indians rookie Ernie Clement on Friday hit the first two homers of his career, while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500, as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4.

“It was obviously a great feeling to hit my first one, but I was in complete shock when the second one went out,” said Clement, who only had three homers in 268 minor league games.

“My game is about trying to hit the ball hard and get on base for the guys behind me. I’m not a home-run hitter,” he said.

Taiwan’s Chang Yu of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107. Most fans were crammed into the outfield seats at Comerica Park, where the milestone drive might have landed.

“It was electric every time Miggy came up to the plate,” Indians starter Zach Plesac said. “The ground was shaking — that was a playoff atmosphere. I just didn’t want to be the one who gave it up.”

Cabrera struck out in the first inning, flied out twice and grounded out.

“Miggy is fine,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “As great as he is, he can’t just will a home run whenever he wants one. He’s swinging well and it will come.”

Cabrera homered on Wednesday night at Baltimore and sat out on Thursday against the Orioles. The Tigers then returned to Detroit to open a six-game homestand.

“We know the fans are here for Miggy, but we’re all feeding off this energy,” Tigers catcher Eric Haase said. “We’ve been a winning team for a couple months now, and it is fun seeing the crowd respond to that.”

Taiwan’s Chang Yu homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season. Cleveland recalled him from Triple-A Columbus on Friday just before the start of the game.

Chang’s fourth-inning triple put Cleveland ahead 3-0, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Hedges.

Cleveland scored twice in the sixth. Oscar Mercado hit a dribbler down the first-base line, but ended up on second when reliever Joe Jimenez threw it into right field. Mercado stole third and scored on Owen Miller’s sacrifice fly.

Chang followed with his third homer of the season, and Clement hit his second of the night to make it 7-2 in the seventh.

“I thought it was probably gone when I hit it, but I don’t have a bat flip in my arsenal,” Clement said.

Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers in the ninth.

When the Indians presented Clement with his first home-run ball, it was a mess.

“The ball was covered in ketchup and mustard — they told me it had landed in someone’s hot dog,” he said. “I just about believed them before they gave me the real one. I think my dad’s getting that ball — I’ll keep the one with the ketchup and mustard.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Marlins 14, Cubs 10

‧ Braves 4, Nationals 2

‧ Dodgers 6, Mets 5

‧ Reds 6, Phillies 1

‧ Red Sox 8, Orioles 1

‧ Rangers 8, Athletics 6

‧ Rays 10, Twins 4

‧ Cardinals 6, Royals 0

‧ Astros 4, Angels 1

‧ Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2

‧ Giants 5, Rockies 4

‧ Mariners 3, Blue Jays 2