Cleveland Indians rookie Ernie Clement on Friday hit the first two homers of his career, while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500, as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4.
“It was obviously a great feeling to hit my first one, but I was in complete shock when the second one went out,” said Clement, who only had three homers in 268 minor league games.
“My game is about trying to hit the ball hard and get on base for the guys behind me. I’m not a home-run hitter,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107. Most fans were crammed into the outfield seats at Comerica Park, where the milestone drive might have landed.
“It was electric every time Miggy came up to the plate,” Indians starter Zach Plesac said. “The ground was shaking — that was a playoff atmosphere. I just didn’t want to be the one who gave it up.”
Cabrera struck out in the first inning, flied out twice and grounded out.
“Miggy is fine,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “As great as he is, he can’t just will a home run whenever he wants one. He’s swinging well and it will come.”
Cabrera homered on Wednesday night at Baltimore and sat out on Thursday against the Orioles. The Tigers then returned to Detroit to open a six-game homestand.
“We know the fans are here for Miggy, but we’re all feeding off this energy,” Tigers catcher Eric Haase said. “We’ve been a winning team for a couple months now, and it is fun seeing the crowd respond to that.”
Taiwan’s Chang Yu homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season. Cleveland recalled him from Triple-A Columbus on Friday just before the start of the game.
Chang’s fourth-inning triple put Cleveland ahead 3-0, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Hedges.
Cleveland scored twice in the sixth. Oscar Mercado hit a dribbler down the first-base line, but ended up on second when reliever Joe Jimenez threw it into right field. Mercado stole third and scored on Owen Miller’s sacrifice fly.
Chang followed with his third homer of the season, and Clement hit his second of the night to make it 7-2 in the seventh.
“I thought it was probably gone when I hit it, but I don’t have a bat flip in my arsenal,” Clement said.
Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers in the ninth.
When the Indians presented Clement with his first home-run ball, it was a mess.
“The ball was covered in ketchup and mustard — they told me it had landed in someone’s hot dog,” he said. “I just about believed them before they gave me the real one. I think my dad’s getting that ball — I’ll keep the one with the ketchup and mustard.”
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Marlins 14, Cubs 10
‧ Braves 4, Nationals 2
‧ Dodgers 6, Mets 5
‧ Reds 6, Phillies 1
‧ Red Sox 8, Orioles 1
‧ Rangers 8, Athletics 6
‧ Rays 10, Twins 4
‧ Cardinals 6, Royals 0
‧ Astros 4, Angels 1
‧ Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2
‧ Giants 5, Rockies 4
‧ Mariners 3, Blue Jays 2
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly