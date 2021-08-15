Ariya Jutanugarn on Friday took a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Women’s Scottish Open at Fife, and put her success down to “just chilling,” while Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia was tied for 13th place.
The Thai star carded a second round 66 to reach nine-under-par for the tournament.
Ariya, who lifted the trophy in 2018 at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, shrugged off the windy conditions.
Photo: AP
Her only bogey came at the par-four 10th, after birdies on the second and seventh. After that setback, the 25-year-old rolled in five birdies in six holes from the 12th to the 17th.
“I still have so many things to work on, and to me, I just want to be chilling on the course, because I know when I’m chilling on the course, everything is going to take care of itself,” she said. “My whole life my dream was to win on a links course because I won in Woburn, played British Open, but it’s not links. I felt like one time in my life, I want to win on a links and that’s what I did in 2018.”
Three shots off the pace were Charley Hull, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Atthaya Thitikul.
Cheng, 23, shot a three-under-par 69 in the second round, after putting up an even 72 in the first round. She carded five birdies on holes two, seven, 13, 14 and 15, with bogeys on the fifth and ninth holes.
In Greensboro, North Carolina, C.T. Pan was back on the tour after bagging Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in golfing with a bronze in Tokyo.
Pan shot a one-under-par 69 in the second round of the US PGA Wyndham Championship to place him tied at 56, after he put up birdies on holes five, seven and 11, as well as bogeys on two and 12.
Russell Henley fired a six-under-par 64 to grab a four-stroke lead at the tournament, while Slovakian Olympic silver medalist Olympic Rory Sabbatini charged to share second on 130 with Americans Webb Simpson and Scott Piercy.
Additional reporting by staff writer
