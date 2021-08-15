England captain Joe Root yesterday hit his third successive fifty of the series, as India were denied a wicket on the third morning of the second Test at Lord’s in London.
England were 216-3 at lunch in reply to India’s first innings 364, still 148 runs behind.
Root, was 88 not out and Jonny Bairstow 51 not out, with the Yorkshire duo sharing an unbroken partnership of 108 for the fourth wicket.
Photo: AFP
England resumed on 119-3, a deficit of 245 runs, after opener Rory Burns had fallen for a well-made 49 late on Friday.
They were once again left relying on Root, 48 not out overnight.
Not for the first time, the England skipper had come in to bat with his side in trouble, reduced to 23-2 when India paceman Mohammed Siraj removed Dom Sibley and the recalled Haseeb Hameed, out for a first-ball nought, with successive deliveries.
Root, the only England batsman to pass fifty in last week’s rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, with scores of 64 and 109, went to another half-century with a stylish square-driven four off Siraj. It was his seventh boundary in 82 balls faced.
Bairstow, who started the day on six not out, found his touch with commanding straight-driven fours off Mohammed Shami and Siraj.
With little movement in the air or off a placid pitch, India captain Virat Kohli brought left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja into the attack for the day’s 10th over.
There was also little in the way of turn, with Bairstow sweeping Jadeja for four. Conditions were more in favor of the batsmen than on the first two days, but England, even though they had Mooen Ali and Jos Buttler to come, still had work to do to get back on level terms.
A legside clip single off Ishant Sharma saw Bairstow to a 90-ball fifty including six fours.
India’s total was built on impressive innings by their openers, with KL Rahul making a well-judged 129 and Rohit Sharma 83.
James Anderson, already third in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, led England’s attack with 5-62.
It was the 39-year-old swing bowler’s 31st five-wicket haul in 164 matches at this level and seventh at Lord’s.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly