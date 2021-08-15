Brentford on Friday made a blistering start to their first English top-flight season for 74 years, as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earned a 2-0 win over Arsenal in front of a first-ever full house at the Brentford Community Stadium.
The Bees spent the first season at their new home playing behind closed doors, but rose to the occasion as they were roared on by 17,000 fans in the first Premier League match at full capacity since March last year.
“What an atmosphere,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. “The first time in the top-flight, we are opening the Premier League season and for our own fans, they can dream. We are top of the league. We are going to celebrate every win, but we want more.”
By contrast, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is already under pressure.
The Gunners have finished eighth in each of his first two seasons in charge and the Spaniard has a daunting task to turn things around before next month’s international break with title favorites Chelsea and Manchester City to come in Arsenal’s next two games.
“I don’t think we deserved anything different,” Arteta said in a damning indictment of his side.
Frank whipped up the crowd into a frenzy before kickoff and Arsenal were soon suffering under the relentless pressing his side became famous for in the Championship.
Bryan Mbuemo drilled a shot off the outside of the post in the first warning shot from the home side before they took the lead on 22 minutes.
Ethan Pinnock fed Canos on the Brentford left and he cut inside to unleash a powerful shot that beat Bernd Leno at his near post.
Mbuemo then dragged another huge chance wide after turning Arsenal’s new ￡50 million (US$69.34 million) signing Ben White with ease.
The Gunners were without both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandra Lacazette due to illness, handing Folarin Balogun his Premier League debut.
Balogun made little impact, but was also unfortunate not to win a penalty as he was caught on the follow through after slicing wide just before halftime.
“A lot of young boys were doing everything they can. For some of them it was the first experience in the league — that says a lot,” Arteta said, as he appeared to make a plea for more funds before the end of the transfer window.
“What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that,” he added.
Arsenal started the second half with far more purpose as Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith-Rowe finally forced David Raya into action.
Bukayo Saka was then given a standing ovation by both sets of fans when he was introduced on the hour mark after the racial abuse he suffered in the aftermath of missing the decisive penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.
Brentford’s players were in no mood to show any mercy, and substitute Norgaard made sure of a famous night 17 minutes from time.
Arsenal somehow let a long throw bounce inside their six-yard box, and the Danish international gratefully headed into an unguarded net to double Brentford’s advantage.
Smith-Rowe and Tierney were the only sources of comfort for Arsenal as they combined to set up Nicolas Pepe, who was denied by a stunning save by Raya five minutes from time.
A clean sheet rounded off a famous win for Brentford, as they ended their first night in the Premier League on top of the table.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly