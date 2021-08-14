Jabeur rallies to knock out local favorite Andreescu

AFP, MONTREAL





Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Thursday rallied from a set down to knock second seed and defending champion Bianca Andreescu out of the National Bank Open in Montreal 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1.

The third-round upset was twice interrupted by rain as Birmingham, England, champion Jabeur — the first Arab woman to win a WTA Tour title — completed the second defeat of the day for Canada.

Earlier, top seed Aryna Sabalenka dismissed 220th-ranked local Rebecca Marino 6-1, 6-3 in 1 hour.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Bianca Andreescu of Canada in their National Bank Open singles match at IGA Stadium in Montreal on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Jabeur won her 36th match of the season, second-best on the WTA Tour behind Sabalenka with 37.

The 13th seed ripped through the third set, advancing on her second match point. She broke former US Open champion Andreescu six times.

“Great match,” Jabeur said. “It was a tough one. I know coming to play Bianca here in Montreal, in Canada, was going to be difficult.”

Jabeur said that she sensed fatigue in her rival, who received a medical timeout late in the second set after coming down awkwardly on her left foot.

“I think she got tired a little bit,” Jabeur said. “I can see that from the second set. It’s completely normal. Honestly, I didn’t focus a lot of what she was having. I was more focusing on myself, of what I should do. I really focused on returning better, serving better. It helped me a lot in the third set.”

Jabeur was next due to face American Jessica Pegula, who needed six match points to get past red-hot compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Collins arrived having won back-to-back titles in Palermo, Italy, and San Jose, California, but she could not hold off Pegula in a match that lasted 2 hours, 28 minutes and wrapped up at 1:30am.

Sabalenka was to play for a semi-final spot against double Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka — a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) winner over Maria Sakkari — in an all-Belarus clash.

Azarenka is playing the quarter-finals for the first time in seven years.

“It was a very good battle with a lot of rallies,” Azarenka said. “Maria played very well. I was able to take advantage in the important moments of the third set. After taking a break [since Wimbledon] those matches where I have to find the winning solution are very important.”

Sabalenka has won two of three prior meetings with Azarenka, a compatriot nine years her senior, who counts a pair of Australian Open titles in her trophy collection.

Sabalenka halted Marino’s progress as the Canadian continues to resurrect a career she interrupted for five years to work out mental health concerns.

Sabalenka broke Marino four times while saving all five break points she faced.

Sabalenka, who has not lost a match to a player outside the top 200 since June 2019, is to play her eighth quarter-final of the season.

Fourth seed Karolina Pliskova duplicated her Canadian career best by reaching the quarter-finals with a 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) victory over Amanda Anisimova.

Pliskova was next due to face Spain’s Sara Sorribes, who ousted Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-7 (4/7), 6-0, 6-3.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic was eliminated by Italy’s Camilla Giorgi 6-4, 6-4.

Britain’s Johanna Konta, who upset third seed Elina Svitolina in the third round, withdrew with a knee injury, handing a walkover to Coco Gauff, who takes on Giorgi for a place in the semi-finals.