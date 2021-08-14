England finally oust Rahul, but India in box seat

AFP, LONDON





England yesterday finally saw the back of K.L. Rahul, but India remained well-placed in the second Test at Lord’s in London.

India were 346-7 at lunch on the second day, with opener Rahul out for 129 after adding just two runs to his overnight score, but given that England captain Joe Root was the only one of the hosts’ batsmen to pass 50 in last week’s rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, it remained to be seen if India already had sufficient runs for a commanding first-innings lead.

Ravindra Jadeja was 31 not out following his useful 56 in Nottingham.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, right, hits a four off England’s Mark Wood on the second day of the second Test at Lord’s in London yesterday. Photo: AP

After both teams gathered on the outfield to mark “Red for Ruth Day,” a cancer charity event in honor of Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Andrew Strauss, India resumed on 276-3.

Rahul had batted in largely difficult conditions throughout the whole of Thursday’s first day to be 127 not out, but having scored two off yesterday’s first ball from Ollie Robinson, Rahul mistimed a drive off the seamer’s next delivery low to Dom Sibley at short-cover.

It was the end of a more than six-and-a-half-hour innings of 250 balls that included 12 fours and a six.

Pakistan’s Fawad Alam is bowled by Jason Holder of the West Indies on the first day of the first Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

It gave Robinson, in just his third Test, a second prize wicket in the innings after removing India captain Virat Kohli for 42 with the new ball late on Thursday.

India’s 278-4 soon became 282-5 when Ajinkya Rahane, looking a shadow of the batsman who scored a Test century at Lord’s in 2014, fell for his overnight 1 when edging James Anderson to Root at first slip.

One consolation for India was they now had two attacking batsmen at the crease in Rishabh Pant and Jadeja.

Pant signaled his intentions by driving his second ball, from Robinson, down the ground for four.

He had made a typically brisk 37, including five fours, when he edged a cut off a wide ball from fast bowler Mark Wood and was caught behind by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

India’s 331-6 then became 336-7 when Mohammed Shami fell for a duck after tamely chipping off-spinner Moeen Ali to midwicket.

WEST INDIES V PAKISTAN

AFP, KINGSTON, Jamaica

Two wickets in two balls by Mohammad Abbas just before the close of play on Thursday put the West Indies immediately on the back foot in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 217 on the rain-affected opening day of the first Test at Sabina Park.

At 2-2 going into the second day, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase set to resume the innings, the hosts will be mindful of the repeated batting capitulations they endured in being thrashed in a similar two-Test duel with South Africa two months ago in St Lucia.

Abbas put the seal on a bowlers’ day by having Kieran Powell well taken low at second slip and then trapping Nkrumah Bonner leg before wicket next ball in a testing final 20 minutes of play.

It was Bonner’s first Test innings since his brief appearance on the opening day of the South Africa series when he was forced to retire hurt after being struck flush on the helmet first ball by fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

Like Abbas, the West Indies fast bowlers justified their skipper’s decision to bowl first, with Jason Holder and young pacer Jayden Seales taking three wickets each.

Kemar Roach lifted his tally of Test wickets to 225 in his 66th match by removing Imran Butt after half an hour and then added the important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Babar and former skipper Azhar Ali put on 47 for the third wicket, with Azhar capturing much of the attention in the afternoon session for a bizarre succession of reprieves via referrals to the decision review system, with four consecutive decisions going the way of the batsman.

However, it was the combined effort of left-handers Fawad Alam (56) and Faheem Ashraf (44) which gave the innings some substance.

As well as the West Indies bowled on the pitch, the conditions were a bit of a surprise for them.

“It was a little slower than I expected it to be so I had to bowl a lot fuller and make the batsmen play a lot more,” Holder said. “I think it is going to be difficult up front with the bowlers they have available.”