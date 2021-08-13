CRICKET
Broad out of series
England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, before India reached 46-0 at lunch on the first day of the second Test at Lord’s yesterday. The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday. James Anderson overcame a tight quad to retain his place. India pace bowler Shardul Thakur was ruled out with a hamstring injury, captain Virat Kohli told reporters. Rain delayed the start of play and fell again in the first session prompting an early lunch as openers Rohit Sharma (35 not out) and K.L. Rahul (10 not out) made a steady start. Anderson (0-11) and Ollie Robinson (0-6) shared the new ball and allowed few runs as the visitors played out six maidens.
TENNIS
Nadal withdraws again
After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal on Wednesday said that he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months. The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the US Open. Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin. The Western & Southern Open is to start on Sunday and the US Open on Aug. 30 in New York.
SOCCER
Textor buys Palace stake
Crystal Palace on Wednesday said that US businessman John Textor has joined its board of directors and has also become the club’s newest investor. The Guardian reported that Textor’s investment of ￡87.5 million (US$121 million) is believed to be a substantial percentage of the club, close to chairman Steve Parish’s 18 percent controlling stake.
SOCCER
La Liga row deepens
Squabbling between Spanish soccer’s power brokers over a tie-up between its elite leagues and a private equity firm intensified on Wednesday, as the body representing lower-tier professional sides joined the two biggest in rejecting it. La Liga, which covers the top two soccer divisions, last week announced that it would get 2.7 billion euros (US$3.2 billion) of funding from CVC Capital Partners, with 90 percent going to clubs and the firm in return getting 10 percent of La Liga’s revenue and a 10 percent stake in most of its business.
RUGBY UNION
Wallabies call up Swinton
The Wallabies yesterday called up Lachie Swinton as they take an aggressive approach to their make-or-break Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks in Auckland tomorrow. Australia’s talk of “in their face” rugby has not gone unnoticed by New Zealand, already one-up in the three-match series and bidding to retain the trophy for a 19th consecutive year. “Clearly they’re going to try and be more aggressive,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said as both camps named their Test sides. “We’re going to get a more committed Australia team and we need to make sure we’re matching fire with fire.”
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Taiwanese karate star Wen Tzu-yun is known for her competitiveness and perseverance, so the way she was ousted on Thursday from the Olympics a step short of a gold medal bout might have been hard to accept. The 27-year-old karateka won bronze in the women’s kumite 55kg category in Tokyo after a loss to world No. 1 Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in the semi-finals that was decided by the judges rather than on the mat. She was visibly distraught when judges granted the victory to Terliuga after a 4-4 tie. However, with time to get over the bitter defeat, Wen said that she
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’