SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Broad out of series

England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, before India reached 46-0 at lunch on the first day of the second Test at Lord’s yesterday. The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday. James Anderson overcame a tight quad to retain his place. India pace bowler Shardul Thakur was ruled out with a hamstring injury, captain Virat Kohli told reporters. Rain delayed the start of play and fell again in the first session prompting an early lunch as openers Rohit Sharma (35 not out) and K.L. Rahul (10 not out) made a steady start. Anderson (0-11) and Ollie Robinson (0-6) shared the new ball and allowed few runs as the visitors played out six maidens.

TENNIS

Nadal withdraws again

After pulling out of the hard-court tournament in Toronto this week, Rafael Nadal on Wednesday said that he was also withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months. The decision by the 20-time Grand Slam champion means he is unlikely to play before the US Open. Milos Raonic, who has a heel injury, also pulled out of Cincinnati. Other stars not playing include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin. The Western & Southern Open is to start on Sunday and the US Open on Aug. 30 in New York.

SOCCER

Textor buys Palace stake

Crystal Palace on Wednesday said that US businessman John Textor has joined its board of directors and has also become the club’s newest investor. The Guardian reported that Textor’s investment of ￡87.5 million (US$121 million) is believed to be a substantial percentage of the club, close to chairman Steve Parish’s 18 percent controlling stake.

SOCCER

La Liga row deepens

Squabbling between Spanish soccer’s power brokers over a tie-up between its elite leagues and a private equity firm intensified on Wednesday, as the body representing lower-tier professional sides joined the two biggest in rejecting it. La Liga, which covers the top two soccer divisions, last week announced that it would get 2.7 billion euros (US$3.2 billion) of funding from CVC Capital Partners, with 90 percent going to clubs and the firm in return getting 10 percent of La Liga’s revenue and a 10 percent stake in most of its business.

RUGBY UNION

Wallabies call up Swinton

The Wallabies yesterday called up Lachie Swinton as they take an aggressive approach to their make-or-break Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks in Auckland tomorrow. Australia’s talk of “in their face” rugby has not gone unnoticed by New Zealand, already one-up in the three-match series and bidding to retain the trophy for a 19th consecutive year. “Clearly they’re going to try and be more aggressive,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said as both camps named their Test sides. “We’re going to get a more committed Australia team and we need to make sure we’re matching fire with fire.”