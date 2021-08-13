Kepa Chelsea’s hero in Super Cup win

KEY ’KEEPER: Arrizabalaga came on as a substitute as a shoot-out loomed with the scores locked after Gerard Moreno scored an equalizer to Hakim Ziyech’s opener

Reuters, BELFAST





Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Wednesday came off the bench to make two shoot-out saves as Champions League winners Chelsea beat Spain’s Villarreal 6-5 on penalties to add the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy collection.

Extra-time had ended 1-1 at Belfast’s Windsor Park, with Chelsea bringing on Kepa for Edouard Mendy in the final seconds in what turned out to be the game’s tactical masterstroke.

The freshest player on a field of tired legs saved first from Aissa Mandi at 1-1, after Kai Havertz had missed for Chelsea, and then made the winning stop at 6-5 when Villarreal captain and 2010 World Cup winner Raul Albiol hit the ball to the bottom left.

Chelsea substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga makes a save against Villarreal during the shoot-out in the UEFA Super Cup at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Mendy was one of the first to congratulate his teammate, with Chelsea lifting the trophy for a second time.

“It was certainly not spontaneous,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said of the goalkeeper switch. “We had some statistics, we were well prepared.”

“Kepa is the best percentage in saving penalties,” Tuchel said. “The analyzing guys, the goalkeeper coaches showed me the data and then we spoke with the players that this can happen, and since then they know and it’s fantastic how Edu accepts it.”

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, front, and Villarreal rightback Juan Foyth vie for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“Kepa is better in this discipline and these guys are true team players,” he said.

Mendy said that he had no hard feelings at all over the switch.

“Of course I’m happy because we won,” the Senegal international told BT Sport television.

Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea ahead in the 27th minute, sweeping in from 12m out after a perfectly measured cross from Kai Havertz on the left.

The Morocco international, an unused substitute when Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal, on May 29, then went off injured four minutes before the break following a collision with Juan Foyth.

Ziyech returned with his right arm in a sling to watch the rest of the match from the bench while Christian Pulisic took his place.

Villarreal, the Europa League holders with a noisy contingent of about 1,000 fans among the 13,000-strong crowd on a clear evening in Northern Ireland, hit the woodwork either side of halftime.

Their equalizer came as no surprise in a match that had several scoring chances squandered on both sides and both ’keepers making key saves.

Gerard Moreno — who scored against Manchester United before the Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland, went to penalties — rescued Unai Emery’s side in the 73rd minute with a side-foot finish after a back-heel from Boulaye Dia.

It was Moreno’s eighth goal in his past nine European appearances for Villarreal.

“It was tough, 120 minutes,” Tuchel said. “We were very strong in the first 30-35 minutes and then we lost a bit easy balls after our goal... The equalizer was well-deserved.”

“Right after we conceded the goal we were very strong again, right until the end,” he said.

Pulisic had a good chance in the 99th minute, the ball just running wide, while Mason Mount had a shot pushed out for a corner nine minutes later.

Chelsea now turn their thoughts to the start of the Premier League season, and the imminent signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter, with an opening match at home against Crystal Palace tomorrow.