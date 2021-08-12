CRICKET
England, India lose points
England and India have lost two World Test Championship points each and fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series opener at Trent Bridge, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said yesterday. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration. The rain-marred fixture ended in a draw after the whole of Sunday’s final day was washed out, with the second Test of the five-match series to start at Lord’s today. Under ICC regulations, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with teams penalized one Test Championship point for each over short. England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions.
BOXING
Errol Spence ruled out
Errol Spence Jr has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Saturday next week because of a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is to step in to face Pacquiao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date, the promoters announced on Tuesday. Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Spence did not learn that he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday, his promoters said. Spence was to have surgery in Texas yesterday to repair the tear, but he will miss out on his high-profile showdown with the 42-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs). “I was excited about the fight and the event,” Spence said. “There was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back soon. We’ve come back from worse.”
OLYMPICS
Quarantine criticized
A four-week quarantine imposed on 16 athletes returning from the Tokyo Games has been criticized as “cruel and uncaring” by the Australian Olympic Committee. All travelers entering Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic are subjected to a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine, and members of Australia’s Olympic delegation have returned in groups to undergo two weeks of supervised isolation in various state capitals. However, South Australia is imposing an additional 14-day domestic quarantine on those athletes who want to return to the state after isolating in Sydney, where an outbreak has prompted a lockdown. That has sparked outrage among athletes and Olympic officials. Australian Olympic committee chief executive Matt Carroll yesterday said South Australia’s decision posed mental health risks for the athletes, who have all been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and lived and competed under a strict bio-security conditions since before leaving for Japan. “While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment,” Carroll said. “They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games.”
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Taiwanese karate star Wen Tzu-yun is known for her competitiveness and perseverance, so the way she was ousted on Thursday from the Olympics a step short of a gold medal bout might have been hard to accept. The 27-year-old karateka won bronze in the women’s kumite 55kg category in Tokyo after a loss to world No. 1 Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in the semi-finals that was decided by the judges rather than on the mat. She was visibly distraught when judges granted the victory to Terliuga after a 4-4 tie. However, with time to get over the bitter defeat, Wen said that she
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’