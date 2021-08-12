SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

England, India lose points

England and India have lost two World Test Championship points each and fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series opener at Trent Bridge, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said yesterday. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration. The rain-marred fixture ended in a draw after the whole of Sunday’s final day was washed out, with the second Test of the five-match series to start at Lord’s today. Under ICC regulations, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with teams penalized one Test Championship point for each over short. England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions.

BOXING

Errol Spence ruled out

Errol Spence Jr has dropped out of his pay-per-view fight with Manny Pacquiao on Saturday next week because of a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is to step in to face Pacquiao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the same date, the promoters announced on Tuesday. Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles, but he has fought just once since September 2019 due to a car crash and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Spence did not learn that he had a torn retina until a prefight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday, his promoters said. Spence was to have surgery in Texas yesterday to repair the tear, but he will miss out on his high-profile showdown with the 42-year-old Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs). “I was excited about the fight and the event,” Spence said. “There was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back soon. We’ve come back from worse.”

OLYMPICS

Quarantine criticized

A four-week quarantine imposed on 16 athletes returning from the Tokyo Games has been criticized as “cruel and uncaring” by the Australian Olympic Committee. All travelers entering Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic are subjected to a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine, and members of Australia’s Olympic delegation have returned in groups to undergo two weeks of supervised isolation in various state capitals. However, South Australia is imposing an additional 14-day domestic quarantine on those athletes who want to return to the state after isolating in Sydney, where an outbreak has prompted a lockdown. That has sparked outrage among athletes and Olympic officials. Australian Olympic committee chief executive Matt Carroll yesterday said South Australia’s decision posed mental health risks for the athletes, who have all been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and lived and competed under a strict bio-security conditions since before leaving for Japan. “While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment,” Carroll said. “They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games.”