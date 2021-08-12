Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ winning run at eight, beating them 5-0 as Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain.
Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7-1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes.
“They both were dealing and kind of having their way with the lineups,” Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner said.
Photo: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY
Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed.
The gripping performances ended in a whimper and Phillies fans booed when reliever J.D. Hammer (1-1) headed to the bullpen to warm up at the end of the delay.
With the Phillies riding their longest winning streak in 10 years, the boos still rose when the bullpen failed to keep them in the game.
Seager hit a solo shot off Hammer in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of the year.
Will Smith had an RBI single off Matt Moore that sent Turner gliding across the plate for a 2-0 lead.
A.J. Pollock added a two-RBI single off Enyel de los Santos to make it 4-0.
“It’s just how I slide, I guess,” Turner said. “I try not to hit the ground too hard because it doesn’t feel good. I try and be as soft as I can be on slides.”
Muncy added his 23rd homer of the year in the ninth.
Alex Vesia (2-1) got the win in a game that finished shortly before 12:30am.
The winning streak coming off Sunday’s retired jersey ceremony for the late Roy Halladay — which returned so many stars from their 2007-2011 post-season heyday — created a buzz in Philadelphia and a crowd 28,333 turned out on Tuesday before rain sent most of them packing.
“You saw the passion of the fans and how excited they get,” manager Joe Girardi said hours before the delay. “It was a great weekend. With everything, the ceremonies that we had, the importance of the series, the way we played, those are the things you look forward to.”
Scherzer versus Nola gave the game some juice.
Nola fanned Turner to start the game, then Muncy and Smith.
He relied on his breaking stuff and struck out the side again in the third and finished with seven strikeouts — all swinging — in four innings.
“He’s a pretty funky guy,” Turner said. “I always thought he was a tough at-bat. When you don’t get to see him often, he can make it tough on you.”
Scherzer was just as sharp.
He struck out surging MVP candidate Bryce Harper in the fourth for his sixth strikeout.
Jean Segura singled and then the rain fell, in a hurry.
There was not a sprinkle in the sky one second and the floodgates opened the next, sending the teams scurrying off the field and the grounds crew going on it at pace with the tarp.
Minus the rain, this game had the feel of a post-season match.
The Phillies’ winning streak was their longest since they won nine straight from July 29 to Aug. 6 in 2011.
The Phillies led the majors with 185 runs scored since July 1 and have hit the most home runs in that span with 54, entering Tuesday.
Scherzer, who struck out six in 3-1/3 innings, and six relievers combined for 15 strikeouts.
The Phillies’ pitchers also struck out 15.
“We still had some opportunities to come up with the big hit like we have been able to as of late,” Girardi said. “It’s very unfortunate that the rain came.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Braves 3, Reds 2
‧ Twins 4, White Sox 3
‧ Pirates 1, Cardinals 4
‧ Royals 8, Yankees 4
‧ Cubs 2, Brewers 4 (G1)
‧ Cubs 3, Brewers 6 (G2)
‧ Angels 6, Blue Jays 3 (G1)
‧ Angels 0, Blue Jays 4 (G2)
‧ Indians 3, Athletics 4 (10i)
‧ Astros 5, Rockies 0
‧ Orioles 4, Tigers 9
‧ Giants 8, Diamondbacks 7
‧ Padres 6, Marlins 5
‧ Rays 8, Red Sox 4
‧ Mariners 4, Rangers 5 (10i)
‧ Mets 1, Nationals 3 (sus)
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Taiwanese karate star Wen Tzu-yun is known for her competitiveness and perseverance, so the way she was ousted on Thursday from the Olympics a step short of a gold medal bout might have been hard to accept. The 27-year-old karateka won bronze in the women’s kumite 55kg category in Tokyo after a loss to world No. 1 Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in the semi-finals that was decided by the judges rather than on the mat. She was visibly distraught when judges granted the victory to Terliuga after a 4-4 tie. However, with time to get over the bitter defeat, Wen said that she
‘BEAUTIFUL RACE’: Kipchoge managed to overcome the doubters after his eighth-place finish in the London Marathon to secure back-to-back Olympic marathon titles About 30km into the men’s marathon in Sapporo yesterday, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality. Kipchoge looked like a man determined to run toward his legacy of greatness. He took a peek behind him at one point and there was no one there. He was all alone — the greatest marathon runner in history and one of the greatest Olympians. “I wanted to create a space to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge said after winning gold. He began to smile as marathon-mad Japanese fans, who defied Olympic organizers’