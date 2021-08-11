SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Messi move announced

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L’Equipe said on its Web site yesterday, adding that he was due to arrive in Paris in a few hours. Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for Argentina and Barcelona, wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him, blaming La Liga’s fair-play rules.

SOCCER

Scally helps ’Gladbach

Joe Scally on Monday made his debut for Borussia Moenchengladbach, helping them to a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The 18-year-old Scally played in Patrick Herrmann, who hit the post before the break, and made a good case for his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich in the league-opener on Friday. Lars Stindl’s early goal was enough for ’Gladbach to beat Kaiserslautern and give new coach Adi Hutter a winning debut. Elsewhere, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim beat Viktoria Cologne 3-2, Ingolstadt 04 defeated Erzgebirge Aue 2-1 and Karlsruher SC defeated Sportfreunde Lotte 4-1.

CRICKET

Rain washes out last day

Rain on Monday forced a draw in the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge, with no play possible, leaving India 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209.

CRICKET

Cairns on life support

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after collapsing with a health problem in Australia, New Zealand media reported yesterday. Cairns, 51, had undergone several operations after a heart problem, but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported. Cairns had an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra last week, it reported. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body’s main artery.

CYCLING

Olivia Podmore dies

New Zealand cycling yesterday was plunged into mourning after Olympian Olivia Podmore’s death at the age of 24. Podmore represented her country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but was not part of New Zealand’s team at the Tokyo Games. A New Zealand police spokesman said that officers attended a sudden death at a property in the Waikato region at about 4pm on Monday. Podmore’s cause of death was not confirmed, but friends and sports officials said that her passing had raised concerns about her mental health. Former Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray, a friend of Podmore, told New Zealand media that he was with her on Monday. “I wish she had said something,” Murray said. “We have lost a sister, a friend and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen. That’s why there’s so much talk about mental health at the moment.” New Zealand media reported that Podmore had recently described the pressures of elite sport in a post on social media. Podmore’s brother Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post: “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”