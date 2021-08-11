SOCCER
Messi move announced
Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L’Equipe said on its Web site yesterday, adding that he was due to arrive in Paris in a few hours. Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for Argentina and Barcelona, wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said it could no longer afford to keep him, blaming La Liga’s fair-play rules.
SOCCER
Scally helps ’Gladbach
Joe Scally on Monday made his debut for Borussia Moenchengladbach, helping them to a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The 18-year-old Scally played in Patrick Herrmann, who hit the post before the break, and made a good case for his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich in the league-opener on Friday. Lars Stindl’s early goal was enough for ’Gladbach to beat Kaiserslautern and give new coach Adi Hutter a winning debut. Elsewhere, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim beat Viktoria Cologne 3-2, Ingolstadt 04 defeated Erzgebirge Aue 2-1 and Karlsruher SC defeated Sportfreunde Lotte 4-1.
CRICKET
Rain washes out last day
Rain on Monday forced a draw in the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge, with no play possible, leaving India 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209.
CRICKET
Cairns on life support
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after collapsing with a health problem in Australia, New Zealand media reported yesterday. Cairns, 51, had undergone several operations after a heart problem, but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported. Cairns had an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra last week, it reported. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body’s main artery.
CYCLING
Olivia Podmore dies
New Zealand cycling yesterday was plunged into mourning after Olympian Olivia Podmore’s death at the age of 24. Podmore represented her country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but was not part of New Zealand’s team at the Tokyo Games. A New Zealand police spokesman said that officers attended a sudden death at a property in the Waikato region at about 4pm on Monday. Podmore’s cause of death was not confirmed, but friends and sports officials said that her passing had raised concerns about her mental health. Former Olympic rowing champion Eric Murray, a friend of Podmore, told New Zealand media that he was with her on Monday. “I wish she had said something,” Murray said. “We have lost a sister, a friend and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen. That’s why there’s so much talk about mental health at the moment.” New Zealand media reported that Podmore had recently described the pressures of elite sport in a post on social media. Podmore’s brother Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post: “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Taiwanese karate star Wen Tzu-yun is known for her competitiveness and perseverance, so the way she was ousted on Thursday from the Olympics a step short of a gold medal bout might have been hard to accept. The 27-year-old karateka won bronze in the women’s kumite 55kg category in Tokyo after a loss to world No. 1 Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in the semi-finals that was decided by the judges rather than on the mat. She was visibly distraught when judges granted the victory to Terliuga after a 4-4 tie. However, with time to get over the bitter defeat, Wen said that she