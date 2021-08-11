D.J. LeMahieu on Monday led off the 11th inning with an RBI double as the New York Yankees held off the Kansas City Royals 8-6 after blowing four late leads.
Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5.
However, the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, once again refused to go down easily.
Photo: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY
They got a two-out RBI single from pinch-hitter Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes.
“I’m just proud that, on a scorching-hot night, they just kept coming,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Wandy Peralta earned his third major-league save — the first two came with the San Francisco Giants this season.
Photo: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY
Luke Voit, who on Sunday was activated from the injured list, snapped a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth for New York.
Aaron Judge had a run-scoring single in the eighth to make it 2-1.
“That was a grind, but it was the definition of a team win,” Voit said. “Everybody on the lineup card got the job done. Obviously, we had some ups and downs in the game, but we kept fighting back.”
Photo: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY
Kansas City became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings of a game, data from STATS showed.
“I will not tire of talking about how hard these guys play the game and how great of a job they do fighting back all the time,” manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s unique, and the sign of professionals. Unfortunately, we got too big of a gap there in that last” inning.”
The Yankees got single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth, but the Royals kept answering.
Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, Andrew Benintendi’s single in the eighth and Nicky Lopez’s single in the ninth each tied the score.
New York pushed across two in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka and a single by Gardner.
Kansas City evened it once again on a sac fly by Jarrod Dyson and a single by Hanser Alberto.
Clay Holmes (4-2) got the win.
Greg Holland (2-5) took the loss.
Neither starter got a decision.
Kansas City’s Carlos Hernandez allowed one run and five hits in 6-2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.
Jameson Taillon gave up an unearned run and four hits in six-plus innings. He struck out four and walked two.
In other games on Monday, it was:
‧ Twins 1, White Sox 11
‧ Indians 9, Reds 3
‧ Padres 8, Marlins 3
