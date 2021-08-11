Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
The 17-day Summer Olympics were conducted mostly without spectators. Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play and departed Japan soon after their competitions ended.
Photo: Reuters
Praising Japanese athletes for the nation’s record 58 medals, Suga said: “Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving.”
He spoke about the Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki that marked the 76th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city near the end of World War II.
From Washington, US President Joe Biden commended Suga on Japan’s successful hosting of the Olympics.
The White House said that Biden in a telephone call with Suga also affirmed support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, which are to begin on Aug. 24, with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sept. 5.
Additional reporting by staff writer
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut yesterday collapsed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000, but its total defeat this year began on Saturday, when Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition, edging out of a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth. In yesterday’s group competition, Russia tumbled again
Taiwanese karate star Wen Tzu-yun is known for her competitiveness and perseverance, so the way she was ousted on Thursday from the Olympics a step short of a gold medal bout might have been hard to accept. The 27-year-old karateka won bronze in the women’s kumite 55kg category in Tokyo after a loss to world No. 1 Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in the semi-finals that was decided by the judges rather than on the mat. She was visibly distraught when judges granted the victory to Terliuga after a 4-4 tie. However, with time to get over the bitter defeat, Wen said that she