Japan PM Suga thanks people for a safe Olympics

AP, TOKYO





Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.

The 17-day Summer Olympics were conducted mostly without spectators. Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play and departed Japan soon after their competitions ended.

From left, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Praising Japanese athletes for the nation’s record 58 medals, Suga said: “Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving.”

He spoke about the Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki that marked the 76th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city near the end of World War II.

From Washington, US President Joe Biden commended Suga on Japan’s successful hosting of the Olympics.

The White House said that Biden in a telephone call with Suga also affirmed support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, which are to begin on Aug. 24, with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sept. 5.

