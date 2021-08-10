Danielle Collins of the US on Sunday won her second career title in just a two-week span, holding off fourth seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (10/12), 6-1 after a thrilling second-set tiebreaker in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
Collins, seeded seventh, won her first championship in Palermo, Italy, on July 25.
The 27-year-old dropped just two games in her semi-final rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh. On Sunday, she reminded herself she would have to be patient to outlast Kasatkina — and there would be some mistakes.
Photo: AFP
“I got off to a pretty good start in the first set and played some solid tennis. I don’t think Daria was playing her best in the first set. In the second set she really stepped her game up at 5-3 when I was up,” Collins said. “Today I executed my game plan well. It’s tough when you go against an opponent who runs down so many balls, anticipates so well, because a lot of times you’re having to win the point six, seven, eight times.”
Kasatkina, 24, beat top seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday’s semi-finals to reach her fourth championship match of the season, but missed out on her third title in that span.
She earned victories at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, Australia, and the St Petersburg Ladies Open.
“Tough match with drama in the second set, but obviously Danielle was playing great tennis,” Kasatkina said. “She’s now on the wave, I would say. She’s playing amazing.”
It was the third career meeting between them and second on hard courts this year after Kasatkina beat Collins 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 in a 2 hour, 29 minute match in February in Melbourne.
In the doubles final, Darija Jurak of Croatia and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia beat Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani of Brazil 6-1, 7-5.
It was the third year the tournament was played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been