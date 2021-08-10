Castle edges Taiwan’s Hou in final

AP, HARRISON, New York





Kentucky junior Jensen Castle on Sunday won the US Women’s Amateur golf title, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club.

Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, won after opening with a seven-over 79 on Monday in the first round of stroke play and surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late on Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play.

“Still hasn’t registered,” Castle said. “It feels like just another tournament, but then I step back and I’m like, this is a USGA event with so much history.”

She is the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 US Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 US Amateur.

After Taiwan’s Hou won the 30th and 31st with birdies to pull within one, Castle took the par-four 33rd with a par, lost the par-three 34th to Hou’s birdie and finished off the match with a birdie on the par-four 35th.

No. 248 in the world amateur rankings, Castle wrapped up an automatic spot on the US Curtis Cup team this month in Wales. She also earned a spot in the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie in two weeks, as well as next year’s ANA Inspiration, US Women’s Open, Evian Championship and Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“I don’t even know where [Wales] is, but I’m so excited,” Castle said. “I’ve never been out of the country so that’s really exciting. I’m just excited to represent the United States. That’s always been a dream of mine.”

Castle had not played any competitive golf since her US Women’s Amateur qualifier in Dayton, Ohio, on July 8 because of a stress fracture in her ribs.

Hou had not played a competitive event since the NCAA Championships in late May due to a partially torn labrum in her left hip.

“This is golf and I am really looking forward to what’s next for me,” said Hou, who has entered the first stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying School. “Congratulations to the champion. She played really well.”