Kentucky junior Jensen Castle on Sunday won the US Women’s Amateur golf title, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club.
Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, won after opening with a seven-over 79 on Monday in the first round of stroke play and surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late on Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play.
“Still hasn’t registered,” Castle said. “It feels like just another tournament, but then I step back and I’m like, this is a USGA event with so much history.”
She is the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 US Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 US Amateur.
After Taiwan’s Hou won the 30th and 31st with birdies to pull within one, Castle took the par-four 33rd with a par, lost the par-three 34th to Hou’s birdie and finished off the match with a birdie on the par-four 35th.
No. 248 in the world amateur rankings, Castle wrapped up an automatic spot on the US Curtis Cup team this month in Wales. She also earned a spot in the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie in two weeks, as well as next year’s ANA Inspiration, US Women’s Open, Evian Championship and Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“I don’t even know where [Wales] is, but I’m so excited,” Castle said. “I’ve never been out of the country so that’s really exciting. I’m just excited to represent the United States. That’s always been a dream of mine.”
Castle had not played any competitive golf since her US Women’s Amateur qualifier in Dayton, Ohio, on July 8 because of a stress fracture in her ribs.
Hou had not played a competitive event since the NCAA Championships in late May due to a partially torn labrum in her left hip.
“This is golf and I am really looking forward to what’s next for me,” said Hou, who has entered the first stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying School. “Congratulations to the champion. She played really well.”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been