Two coaches had debuts to forget in Germany on Sunday, with Oliver Glasner watching Eintracht Frankfurt lose to a third-tier team and Mark van Bommel winning with VfL Wolfsburg, despite making one more substitution than allowed.
Frankfurt were knocked out in the first round of the DFB-Pokal by SV Waldhof Mannheim 07. Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former team, needed extra-time to beat fourth-division side SC Preussen Munster 3-1, but Van Bommel made a total of six substitutions in the game — three in regulation and another three in extra-time.
That is one more than the five permitted under German soccer federation rules and the club faces an anxious wait to see if there will be any repercussions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, who had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.
“We’re all very self-critical after this game. Everyone’s disappointed and reflecting. We made a lot of mistakes and I’ll start with myself, but I’ve no worries before the start of the league,” Glasner said.
Frankfurt play at Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday.
Both Cologne and FSV Mainz 05 required penalty shoot-outs to get past fourth-tier opposition.
Cologne won their shoot-out 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena, while Mainz prevailed 8-7 over SV Elversberg.
Davie Selke’s stoppage-time goal gave Hertha BSC a 1-0 win at third-division SV Meppen, while city rivals Union Berlin also progressed thanks to Max Kruse’s first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over third-division Turkgucu Munich.
SC Freiburg beat third-division Wurzburger Kickers 1-0, while second-tier Hamburg SV won 2-1 at Eintracht Braunschweig, another third-division team.
Ridge Munsy scored in the last minute of extra-time for Hansa Rostock to beat second-division rivals Heidenheim 3-2.
Schalke 04, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare before beating fifth-tier Villingen 4-1.
Also, Fortuna Duesseldorf beat VfB Oldenburg 5-0 and SSV Jahn Regensburg won 3-0 against Rot-Weiss Koblenz.
Defending champions Borussia Dortmund progressed on Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland’s hat-trick in a 3-0 win at SV Wehen Wiesbaden.
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been