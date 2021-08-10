Six subs could sink Wolfsburg, Frankfurt ousted

AP, BERLIN





Two coaches had debuts to forget in Germany on Sunday, with Oliver Glasner watching Eintracht Frankfurt lose to a third-tier team and Mark van Bommel winning with VfL Wolfsburg, despite making one more substitution than allowed.

Frankfurt were knocked out in the first round of the DFB-Pokal by SV Waldhof Mannheim 07. Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former team, needed extra-time to beat fourth-division side SC Preussen Munster 3-1, but Van Bommel made a total of six substitutions in the game — three in regulation and another three in extra-time.

That is one more than the five permitted under German soccer federation rules and the club faces an anxious wait to see if there will be any repercussions.

SV Waldhof Mannheim 07’s Dominik Martinovic, center, tries to score past Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, right, in their DFB-Pokal match in Mannheim, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, who had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.

“We’re all very self-critical after this game. Everyone’s disappointed and reflecting. We made a lot of mistakes and I’ll start with myself, but I’ve no worries before the start of the league,” Glasner said.

Frankfurt play at Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday.

Both Cologne and FSV Mainz 05 required penalty shoot-outs to get past fourth-tier opposition.

Cologne won their shoot-out 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena, while Mainz prevailed 8-7 over SV Elversberg.

Davie Selke’s stoppage-time goal gave Hertha BSC a 1-0 win at third-division SV Meppen, while city rivals Union Berlin also progressed thanks to Max Kruse’s first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over third-division Turkgucu Munich.

SC Freiburg beat third-division Wurzburger Kickers 1-0, while second-tier Hamburg SV won 2-1 at Eintracht Braunschweig, another third-division team.

Ridge Munsy scored in the last minute of extra-time for Hansa Rostock to beat second-division rivals Heidenheim 3-2.

Schalke 04, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare before beating fifth-tier Villingen 4-1.

Also, Fortuna Duesseldorf beat VfB Oldenburg 5-0 and SSV Jahn Regensburg won 3-0 against Rot-Weiss Koblenz.

Defending champions Borussia Dortmund progressed on Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland’s hat-trick in a 3-0 win at SV Wehen Wiesbaden.