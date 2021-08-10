Phillies claim eighth straight victory

‘PURE DOMINANCE’: Zack Wheeler gave up a double to start the game and then retired 22 straight batters — the most by a Phillies pitcher since Roy Halladay in 2010

Zack Wheeler on Sunday pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, and Bryce Harper homered as the first-placed Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets.

Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2.5 games ahead of the Mets in the National League East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010.

“It was pure dominance today,” Harper said of Wheeler.

Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the New York Mets in their MLB game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The Mets got a pre-game pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries. New York arrived at Citizens Bank Park at the weekend leading the division and left in third place. Atlanta are in second place, two games back of Philadelphia.

Following an emotional ceremony to retire the jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler (10-6) pitched like the late Hall of Famer.

“On a day that you honor one of the greatest pitchers I’ve witnessed pitch, he goes out and it was like Roy had his hand on it,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He gives a Roy Halladay appearance today.”

“Today was his day and I just tried to pitch like him,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler gave up a double to Brandon Nimmo to start the game and then retired 22 consecutive batters — the most by a Phillies pitcher since Halladay’s perfect game on May 29, 2010 — until Michael Conforto walked in the eighth.

Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth and Wheeler soon struck out slumping slugger Pete Alonso for his fourth career complete game, three of them shutouts.

Wheeler walked only one. He threw 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

“The [fastball] was moving, I had the command of that and my off-speed [stuff] was pretty sharp,” Wheeler said. “When you have all that going, it makes it a little easier.”

The 31-year-old All-Star pitched for the Mets for five seasons before signing a five-year, US$118 million free-agent deal with the Phillies prior to last season. He improved to 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts against his former club, while reaching double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time overall and sixth this year.

Offense continued to be a struggle for the Mets, they have 20 runs in the past nine defeats. Alonso was hitless in four at-bats with a pair of strikeouts to stretch his rut to none of 21, yet remained positive afterward.

“Two weeks from now, nobody is going to talk about this,” Alonso said. “There are certain times in the process where you know you’re on the right path and you’re not getting results.”

Taijuan Walker (7-7), a first-time All-Star this year, continued his second-half slump. The right-hander allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Three of the hits were homers, upping the staggering count to 10 surrendered in the past four contests. Over that stretch, Walker is 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA and has given up 26 hits in 20-2/3 innings.

Harper stayed hot by hitting his fourth homer in six games, a solo drive in the sixth that made it 3-0 and gave the six-time All-Star a total of 20 home runs this season.

The Phillies jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first. Segura drove a fastball into the seats in left and Realmuto hit an opposite-field drive.

Elsewhere, the Mariners sank the Yankees 2-0, the Giants edged the Brewers 5-4, the Athletics routed the Rangers 6-3, the White Sox crushed the Cubs 9-3, the Rays downed the Orioles 9-6, the Braves beat the Nationals 5-4 and the Blue Jays outlasted the Red Sox 9-8.

The Reds pipped the Pirates 3-2, the Indians tamed the Tigers 7-5, the Twins downed the Astros 7-5, the Royals edged the Cardinals 6-5, the Rockies routed the Marlins 13-8, the Dodgers thrashed the Angels 8-2 and the Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 2-0.