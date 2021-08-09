SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

England-India Test delayed

Rain yesterday meant an intriguing first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge remained in the balance, with no play before lunch on the last day. India were 52-1 in their second innings, needing a further 157 runs to reach a victory target of 209 in what promised to be tough batting conditions. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were both 12 not out. Persistent early morning rain prevented play resuming as scheduled at 11am, with the pitch and square both remaining fully covered. Following an inspection, the umpires decided to bring forward the lunch interval by 30 minutes in the hope the weather might relent. Even though bad weather meant more than 100 overs had been lost, there could yet be enough time left for either side to go 1-0 up.

BASKETBALL

US women’s team win gold

A rampant US yesterday swept past Japan to their seventh straight women’s basketball crown, with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi collecting their fifth Olympic gold medals to cap remarkable careers. Brittney Griner scored a game-high 30 points with five rebounds and two assists as the hosts were overpowered 90-75 by a team that stretched their Olympic win streak to 55 games dating back to their last defeat in the 1992 semis. They went to half-time with a 50-39 lead and there was no stopping them, with a valiant Japan settling for second place and a best-ever Olympic finish. “It really is hard to wrap your head around it, to grasp what it is,” Bird said about her fifth gold, as US soccer star fiance Megan Rapinoe watched on in Saitama Super Arena. “Twenty years of staying true to the game, making sure you’re at the top of your game, so much sacrifice.”

CYCLING

Valente crashes, still wins

American Jennifer Valente started the final leg of her women’s Olympic omnium event in pole position at the Izu Velodrome, but a late crash threatened to jeopardize her bid for the gold medal. With 22 laps to go, Egyptian rider Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed crossed wheels with Valente and both riders hit the ground hard. “I think there was a moment of panic and just trying to take a breath and assess the situation and figure out where I was at and where it put me,” Valente told reporters. “Then I just kept fighting the last 20 laps.” Valente went on to show great fighting spirit as she propelled herself to the front of the field, eventually securing the US’ first Olympic track cycling title since 2000. The 26-year-old also became the first American woman to win an Olympic track cycling title.

BASEBALL

Batboy sues for harassment

Former major league shortstop Omar Vizquel is being sued for sexual harassment by a former batboy for the Double-A Birmingham Barons, The Athletic reported on Saturday. The lawsuit was reportedly filed on Friday in a US District Court in Alabama. The former batboy has autism and the allegations stem from the 2019 season, when Vizquel was manager of the Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The complaint states that Vizquel “repeatedly exposed his erect penis to [him] and forced [him] to wash his back in the shower.” The White Sox suspended Vizquel late in the 2019 season and terminated him after the campaign.