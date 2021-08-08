SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

England wipe out deficit

Joe Root and Dom Sibley were holding England’s second innings together in the first Test at Trent Bridge yesterday. Root was undefeated on 56, while Sibley had 27 not out after India picked up two wickets in the first session as the hosts reached 119-2 at lunch, a lead of 24. Rory Burns and Zak Crawley were the wickets to fall on Day 4. Burns made 18 before he was first out, caught behind off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj while Crawley fell in similar fashion off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for 6. Rain cut play short on Day 3 on Friday. India opener K.L. Rahul top-scored with 84 as India made 278 in reply to England’s first-innings 183. Rahul was helped by two dropped slip catches that underlined England’s status as the worst-performing cordon in Test cricket. At stumps on Friday, England were 25-0 in their second innings after rain meant only 50 overs out of the 98 scheduled for the day were bowled. Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a dashing 56 that featured eight fours and a six, while tailender Bumrah made a Test-best 28.

CRICKET

Ellis hat-trick in vain

Nathan Ellis on Friday became the first male player to secure a Twenty20 hat-trick on debut, but Bangladesh won the match and the series. Ellis claimed three wickets with the final three balls of Bangladesh’s innings in Dhaka to set Australia a target of 128 runs to win the third match in the five-game series. “It was a surreal moment,” Ellis said of his feat, which had only previously been achieved in the women’s game by Nepal’s Anjali Chand. “To come out of the other end of it with a hat-trick — it’s not something I planned to happen or thought about happening, but pretty amazing. Ellis had struggled for much of his four-over spell, conceding 34 runs before making his mark at the close. Captain Mahmudullah saw his off-stump clattered by Ellis before Mustafizur Rahman was caught in the outfield by Mitchell Marsh. The hat-trick was completed when Mahedi Hasan pulled his attempt into the hands of Ashton Agar at deep square-leg.

BASKETBALL

Jeremy Lin tests positive

Jeremy Lin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in Shanghai, he wrote on social media yesterday. Lin in June announced that he was rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks after a failed NBA comeback. He tested positive on his third day in quarantine after flying to Shanghai from San Francisco, he wrote. “I was shocked and a little bewildered,” he wrote of his initial reaction to the diagnosis. Lin, who said he had been vaccinated in the US and tested negative multiple times before traveling to China, was unsure when he had contracted COVID-19. He said he was receiving treatment in Shanghai, and was showing light symptoms.

SOCCER

Guardiola chases Kane

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane, but he needs Tottenham Hotspur to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated that City is his preferred destination. “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said on Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him, but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”