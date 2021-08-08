CRICKET
England wipe out deficit
Joe Root and Dom Sibley were holding England’s second innings together in the first Test at Trent Bridge yesterday. Root was undefeated on 56, while Sibley had 27 not out after India picked up two wickets in the first session as the hosts reached 119-2 at lunch, a lead of 24. Rory Burns and Zak Crawley were the wickets to fall on Day 4. Burns made 18 before he was first out, caught behind off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj while Crawley fell in similar fashion off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for 6. Rain cut play short on Day 3 on Friday. India opener K.L. Rahul top-scored with 84 as India made 278 in reply to England’s first-innings 183. Rahul was helped by two dropped slip catches that underlined England’s status as the worst-performing cordon in Test cricket. At stumps on Friday, England were 25-0 in their second innings after rain meant only 50 overs out of the 98 scheduled for the day were bowled. Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a dashing 56 that featured eight fours and a six, while tailender Bumrah made a Test-best 28.
CRICKET
Ellis hat-trick in vain
Nathan Ellis on Friday became the first male player to secure a Twenty20 hat-trick on debut, but Bangladesh won the match and the series. Ellis claimed three wickets with the final three balls of Bangladesh’s innings in Dhaka to set Australia a target of 128 runs to win the third match in the five-game series. “It was a surreal moment,” Ellis said of his feat, which had only previously been achieved in the women’s game by Nepal’s Anjali Chand. “To come out of the other end of it with a hat-trick — it’s not something I planned to happen or thought about happening, but pretty amazing. Ellis had struggled for much of his four-over spell, conceding 34 runs before making his mark at the close. Captain Mahmudullah saw his off-stump clattered by Ellis before Mustafizur Rahman was caught in the outfield by Mitchell Marsh. The hat-trick was completed when Mahedi Hasan pulled his attempt into the hands of Ashton Agar at deep square-leg.
BASKETBALL
Jeremy Lin tests positive
Jeremy Lin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in Shanghai, he wrote on social media yesterday. Lin in June announced that he was rejoining the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks after a failed NBA comeback. He tested positive on his third day in quarantine after flying to Shanghai from San Francisco, he wrote. “I was shocked and a little bewildered,” he wrote of his initial reaction to the diagnosis. Lin, who said he had been vaccinated in the US and tested negative multiple times before traveling to China, was unsure when he had contracted COVID-19. He said he was receiving treatment in Shanghai, and was showing light symptoms.
SOCCER
Guardiola chases Kane
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane, but he needs Tottenham Hotspur to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated that City is his preferred destination. “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said on Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him, but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —