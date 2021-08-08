Tokyo 2020: China promises no more pins of Mao

AFP, TOKYO





China has promised not to let any more gold medalists wear pins of Mao Zedong on the Olympic podium after two cyclists were warned for a potential breach of anti-propaganda rules, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday.

Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, the women’s team sprint track cycling champions, on Monday appeared at their medal ceremony wearing a small red pin with a golden profile of Mao.

The IOC reviewed the incident, given its rules banning “politics, religious or racial propaganda,” but said that it had received assurances from China.

A badge of Mao Zedong is pinned to the tracksuit of Chinese cyclist Zhong Tianshi at a Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony at the Izu Velodrome in Japan on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“On China, we have received clarification and the athletes have been warned,” IOC director of corporate communications and public affairs Christian Klaue said yesterday. “We have also received assurances that it will not happen again. With this, the IOC considers this case closed.”

He did not clarify whether the IOC considered the behavior had broken its rules.

For the Tokyo Games, the IOC has relaxed rules against political gestures or expressions, such as athletes taking a knee before events, but such gestures remain banned from the podium.

The IOC initially said that it would review the case of US shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders, who raised her arms in an “X” on the podium reportedly in solidarity with “oppressed people.”

However, it suspended the review after Saunders revealed the death of her mother.