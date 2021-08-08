China has promised not to let any more gold medalists wear pins of Mao Zedong on the Olympic podium after two cyclists were warned for a potential breach of anti-propaganda rules, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday.
Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi, the women’s team sprint track cycling champions, on Monday appeared at their medal ceremony wearing a small red pin with a golden profile of Mao.
The IOC reviewed the incident, given its rules banning “politics, religious or racial propaganda,” but said that it had received assurances from China.
Photo: Reuters
“On China, we have received clarification and the athletes have been warned,” IOC director of corporate communications and public affairs Christian Klaue said yesterday. “We have also received assurances that it will not happen again. With this, the IOC considers this case closed.”
He did not clarify whether the IOC considered the behavior had broken its rules.
For the Tokyo Games, the IOC has relaxed rules against political gestures or expressions, such as athletes taking a knee before events, but such gestures remain banned from the podium.
The IOC initially said that it would review the case of US shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders, who raised her arms in an “X” on the podium reportedly in solidarity with “oppressed people.”
However, it suspended the review after Saunders revealed the death of her mother.
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —