Tom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches.
Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind.
The 27-year-old Briton took up the hobbies just before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March last year.
Photo: Reuters
He taught himself by watching online tutorials, and learned from other divers and one of the British coaches, too.
During lockdowns, he had plenty of time to perfect his skills.
Daley knits only during the preliminaries of competitions, when there are long stretches between dives, as a way to switch off his mind.
“If you stay all the way up here with your energy levels and thinking about the dives, it ends up becoming quite draining by the end of it,” he said.
Daley’s handiwork has drawn attention online during the Tokyo Games.
He knitted a dog sweater for a friend’s pet.
“Then one of the officials came up to me and has a little toy, so I was actually knitting the toy a scarf,” he said. “I know it sounds really stupid, but I wanted something that was really simple that I didn’t have to think or count stitches or do anything like that. It was just — I wouldn’t say mindless — but it was more mindful.”
Daley’s Instagram account has skyrocketed in popularity, going from about 70,000 followers to over 1 million.
“It’s kind of gone a little bit nuts,” he said.
Daley and Matty Lee won the 10m synchronized gold medal in Tokyo.
Daley claimed bronze in the individual platform title, with China’s Cao Yuan taking gold and Yang Jian silver.
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —