Tokyo 2020: Tom Daley touts benefits of knitting between dives

AP, TOKYO





Tom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches.

Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind.

The 27-year-old Briton took up the hobbies just before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March last year.

Tom Daley of Britain knits between dives during the men’s 3m springboard preliminaries at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Photo: Reuters

He taught himself by watching online tutorials, and learned from other divers and one of the British coaches, too.

During lockdowns, he had plenty of time to perfect his skills.

Daley knits only during the preliminaries of competitions, when there are long stretches between dives, as a way to switch off his mind.

“If you stay all the way up here with your energy levels and thinking about the dives, it ends up becoming quite draining by the end of it,” he said.

Daley’s handiwork has drawn attention online during the Tokyo Games.

He knitted a dog sweater for a friend’s pet.

“Then one of the officials came up to me and has a little toy, so I was actually knitting the toy a scarf,” he said. “I know it sounds really stupid, but I wanted something that was really simple that I didn’t have to think or count stitches or do anything like that. It was just — I wouldn’t say mindless — but it was more mindful.”

Daley’s Instagram account has skyrocketed in popularity, going from about 70,000 followers to over 1 million.

“It’s kind of gone a little bit nuts,” he said.

Daley and Matty Lee won the 10m synchronized gold medal in Tokyo.

Daley claimed bronze in the individual platform title, with China’s Cao Yuan taking gold and Yang Jian silver.