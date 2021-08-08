Iglesias double helps the Angels clobber Dodgers

Jose Iglesias’ double in the 10th inning on Friday drove in the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Iglesias also homered for the Angels, who have won three of the four games in this year’s Freeway Series.

He led off the 10th with a double down the right-field line off Garrett Cleavinger (2-4) to score Jo Adell, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner, bottom, reaches second ahead of the tag from Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias during their MLB game in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AP

Jack Mayfield, who tied it at 2-2 with a solo shot in the sixth, added an insurance run in the 10th with a bloop RBI single to right. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy tried to make an over-the-shoulder running grab, but the ball squirted out of his glove.

The Dodgers still made things interesting in the bottom half. Muncy’s single to right moved Justin Turner to third base. After Albert Pujols struck out, Corey Seager nearly won it when he connected on a fastball by Raisel Iglesias, but it ended up as a sacrifice fly to score Turner as Brandon Marsh caught the ball on the warning track in center.

Chris Taylor lined a single to put runners at first and second before Raisel Iglesias got A.J. Pollock to ground into a force out at third for his 24th save.

Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday. Photo: AFP

Austin Warren (1-0) allowed one hit in 2-1/3 innings for his first major-league win.

The Dodgers are 1-12 in extra-inning games and have dropped 11 straight.

The big-league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Pujols’ grounder drove in Mookie Betts. They extended their lead to two in the fourth when a one-out single by Betts brought home Pollock, who drew a leadoff walk.

The Angels rallied to tie it at 2-2 on solo shots by Jose Iglesias and Mayfield in the fifth and sixth.

Mayfield’s drive over the center field wall was his seventh homer since the All-Star break, which is second in the American League.

David Price retired the first nine Angels hitters before David Fletcher led off the fourth with a double.

The left-hander went 5-1/3 innings, his second-longest start of the season, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four.

Patrick Sandoval labored through five innings for the Angels, but limited the damage to two runs.

He allowed seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The left-hander’s best job of pitching out of a jam came in the fifth. Muncy led off with a double and advanced to third on Pujols’ grounder, but Sandoval got Seager to ground weakly to second and then got Taylor looking to get out of the inning.

Plate umpire Gabe Morales took a fastball from Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly in the chest during Jose Iglesias’ at-bat in the seventh.

Kelly and catcher Austin Barnes got their signals crossed after it appeared that Barnes was expecting a breaking ball and missed it.

Morales was stunned for a minute, but remained in the game.

Dodgers infielder Trea Turner, acquired in last week’s trade with the Washington Nationals, was activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

He came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, but fouled out to the catcher.

Manager Dave Roberts said that Turner will be the primary second baseman.

In Chicago, Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer as the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team.

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jimenez in the sixth, broke a 4-4 tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodriguez (0-2).

Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet, but the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief, striking out all four.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth.

The eight-time All-Star gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Frank Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right.

