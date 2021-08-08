The All Blacks yesterday extended their remarkable unbeaten run at Eden Park to 45 Tests when a stellar display by Richie Mo’unga saw them down the Wallabies 33-25 at their Auckland fortress.
Playing with a strong breeze behind them they were up 16-8 at halftime and opened up a 33-8 lead in the second half before the Wallabies finished with a three-try flourish.
While the All Blacks dominated for much of the game, it far from a perfect performance.
Photo: AFP
There were problems at scrum time. They conceded 16 penalties in the match and Australia controled the closing minutes.
Australia said before the match that if they could stay with the All Blacks for 60 minutes, they were in with a chance, but the contest was over well before then.
As has been a familiar pattern for the past 35 years, Australia traveled to Auckland full of hope and departed deflated.
Photo: AP
Their chances of lifting the Bledisloe Cup off New Zealand in the best-of-three series look dim with the second Test also to be played at the All Blacks’ spiritual home.
Fly-half Mo’unga stole the show with his direction of his players around the field to keep pressuring the Wallaby defense.
Before a near-capacity crowd of just under 50,000, Mo’unga capped his performance with an 18-point contribution from a 70m intercept try along with two conversions and three penalties.
Photo: AP
The All Blacks had a late disruption before kick-off with bench players Scott Barrett (unwell) and Dane Coles (tight calf) replaced by lock Patrick Tuipulotu and Samisoni Taukei’aho.
It was a messy start to the game, particularly for the Wallabies, who lost possession at four of their first five lineouts.
When their lineout settled, they gave away back-to-back scrum penalties, which Mo’unga converted to have the All Blacks ahead 6-0 after 20 minutes.
After Noah Lolesio missed his first shot at goal, the All Blacks won a ruck penalty for Mo’unga to further extend the lead.
Things clicked for the Wallabies at the half-hour mark when Lolesio was successful with a penalty and Allan Kellaway, promoted into the team when Marika Koroibete was stood down for a late-night drinking session, scored in the corner.
It was a well-worked move from a long lineout throw snapped up by center Ken Ikitau, who ran over Mo’unga before sending Kellaway away for the try.
The All Blacks struck back on the stroke of halftime when they turned down a shot at goal in favor of a lineout drive and wing Sevu Reece burrowed into the forwards to score.
After Mo’unga, Havili and McKenzie scored tries to open up a 33-8 lead, the Wallabies finished with a flourish with two late tries to Tom Banks and one to Jordan Uelese.
The final score could have been closer had Lolesio managed more than one conversion.
“Discipline just allowed them back in the game, so I’m sure this is going to be a big thing in the review on Monday,” All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock said. “We’ve got to make sure we carry the momentum going ahead.”
Additional reporting by Reuters
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —