All Blacks retain record at Eden Park

MISSED CHANCES: Australia scored three late tries that might have been enough if Noah Lolesio had kicked more than one conversion in the eight-point defeat

AFP, WELLINGTON





The All Blacks yesterday extended their remarkable unbeaten run at Eden Park to 45 Tests when a stellar display by Richie Mo’unga saw them down the Wallabies 33-25 at their Auckland fortress.

Playing with a strong breeze behind them they were up 16-8 at halftime and opened up a 33-8 lead in the second half before the Wallabies finished with a three-try flourish.

While the All Blacks dominated for much of the game, it far from a perfect performance.

New Zealand’s David Havili eyes the tryline during the first Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

There were problems at scrum time. They conceded 16 penalties in the match and Australia controled the closing minutes.

Australia said before the match that if they could stay with the All Blacks for 60 minutes, they were in with a chance, but the contest was over well before then.

As has been a familiar pattern for the past 35 years, Australia traveled to Auckland full of hope and departed deflated.

New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, left, congratulates teammate Aaron Smith, who played his 100th Test against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

Their chances of lifting the Bledisloe Cup off New Zealand in the best-of-three series look dim with the second Test also to be played at the All Blacks’ spiritual home.

Fly-half Mo’unga stole the show with his direction of his players around the field to keep pressuring the Wallaby defense.

Before a near-capacity crowd of just under 50,000, Mo’unga capped his performance with an 18-point contribution from a 70m intercept try along with two conversions and three penalties.

New Zealand’s David Havili, right, scores a try against Australia during their Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

The All Blacks had a late disruption before kick-off with bench players Scott Barrett (unwell) and Dane Coles (tight calf) replaced by lock Patrick Tuipulotu and Samisoni Taukei’aho.

It was a messy start to the game, particularly for the Wallabies, who lost possession at four of their first five lineouts.

When their lineout settled, they gave away back-to-back scrum penalties, which Mo’unga converted to have the All Blacks ahead 6-0 after 20 minutes.

After Noah Lolesio missed his first shot at goal, the All Blacks won a ruck penalty for Mo’unga to further extend the lead.

Things clicked for the Wallabies at the half-hour mark when Lolesio was successful with a penalty and Allan Kellaway, promoted into the team when Marika Koroibete was stood down for a late-night drinking session, scored in the corner.

It was a well-worked move from a long lineout throw snapped up by center Ken Ikitau, who ran over Mo’unga before sending Kellaway away for the try.

The All Blacks struck back on the stroke of halftime when they turned down a shot at goal in favor of a lineout drive and wing Sevu Reece burrowed into the forwards to score.

After Mo’unga, Havili and McKenzie scored tries to open up a 33-8 lead, the Wallabies finished with a flourish with two late tries to Tom Banks and one to Jordan Uelese.

The final score could have been closer had Lolesio managed more than one conversion.

“Discipline just allowed them back in the game, so I’m sure this is going to be a big thing in the review on Monday,” All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock said. “We’ve got to make sure we carry the momentum going ahead.”

Additional reporting by Reuters