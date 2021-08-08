Tokyo 2020: People defy organizers to cheer marathon runners

Spectators yesterday came out to cheer on the runners in the Olympic women’s marathon, ignoring calls by organizers to stay home and avoid gathering in crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local residents gathered near the finish line in Odori Park and other spots along the course, waving flags, clapping and taking smartphone videos as the runners passed by.

Tokyo Olympic organizers have banned spectators from most venues due to COVID-19, but bronze medalist Molly Seidel of the US appreciated the support.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir celebrates as she runs through the tape to win the women’s marathon at the Sapporo Odori Park at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“I think these Games have been pretty unprecedented and it’s hard for a lot of athletes competing when there’s no one out there,” Seidel said. “Being able to see that support of the people of Sapporo meant a lot.”

“And it’s very exciting to go down the course and see people cheering and see people with the flags out,” she said. “I’d just like to thank the people of Sapporo for coming out and supporting us, it really made this a special day.”

Fumiko Nakata, a 57-year-old Sapporo resident, wanted to take advantage of a rare chance to watch the Olympics.

“This is maybe the last time for me. So that’s why I’m here,” Nakata said.

Tokyo Olympic organizers’ decision to ban spectators from most venues has been stricter than Japanese professional sports leagues, which allow a limited number of fans, but with the marathon run on public streets in Sapporo, they can only request that people stay away.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s event, outdoing compatriot Brigid Kosgei in the final minutes and claiming her country’s second consecutive gold in the event.

The men’s race is scheduled for today, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics.