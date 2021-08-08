Spectators yesterday came out to cheer on the runners in the Olympic women’s marathon, ignoring calls by organizers to stay home and avoid gathering in crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local residents gathered near the finish line in Odori Park and other spots along the course, waving flags, clapping and taking smartphone videos as the runners passed by.
Tokyo Olympic organizers have banned spectators from most venues due to COVID-19, but bronze medalist Molly Seidel of the US appreciated the support.
Photo: Reuters
“I think these Games have been pretty unprecedented and it’s hard for a lot of athletes competing when there’s no one out there,” Seidel said. “Being able to see that support of the people of Sapporo meant a lot.”
“And it’s very exciting to go down the course and see people cheering and see people with the flags out,” she said. “I’d just like to thank the people of Sapporo for coming out and supporting us, it really made this a special day.”
Fumiko Nakata, a 57-year-old Sapporo resident, wanted to take advantage of a rare chance to watch the Olympics.
“This is maybe the last time for me. So that’s why I’m here,” Nakata said.
Tokyo Olympic organizers’ decision to ban spectators from most venues has been stricter than Japanese professional sports leagues, which allow a limited number of fans, but with the marathon run on public streets in Sapporo, they can only request that people stay away.
Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s event, outdoing compatriot Brigid Kosgei in the final minutes and claiming her country’s second consecutive gold in the event.
The men’s race is scheduled for today, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics.
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —