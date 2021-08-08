Tokyo 2020: New Zealand’s ‘Ko-Wi’ honored over second golf medal

Reuters, KAWAGOE, Japan





New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior.

Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke.

Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling follows through after a shot in the third round of the women’s individual golf tournament at the Tokyo Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama on Friday. Photo: Reuters

When Inami just missed a long putt for birdie on the playoff hole, Ko looked genuinely disappointed for her, even though it would have meant the Japanese player winning the silver one shot sooner.

“I wish I could have brought a different color medal, but overall, just to be able to bring the medal to New Zealand, I hope everyone back home is proud,” former world No. 1 Ko told reporters after closing with a six-under 65. “I’ve felt so much love and support for them, this is for New Zealand.”

Ko was also feeling the love from South Korea, where her parents were watching her strong fourth-day challenge.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand reacts after a shot during round 4 of the women’s individual gold tournament at the Tokyo Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“Every time I go play in South Korea, I get so much love and support from them,” said Ko, who moved to New Zealand as a child. “Even though I am playing under the New Zealand flag, I feel very grateful that a lot of the South Koreans still support me.”

“I say I’m ‘Ko-Wi,’ the Korean Kiwi, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

“I think both cultures, they helped me to grow up to be the person that I am today and know I will never forget where I’m from and where my roots are,” she added.

Taiwan’s two women in the event finished in shares of 15th and 34th.

Hsu Wei-ling shot a fourth-round 66 to move up the leaderboard, finishing on 275 overall, while Min Lee shot a 72 to finish on 282.

Additional reporting by staff writer