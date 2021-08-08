Tokyo 2020: US defeat France for basketball gold

HARD WORK PAYS: Damian Lillard said that there was joy at the win, but there was definitely also some relief, because of the expectations that get placed on his team

AP, SAITAMA, Japan





Kevin Durant yesterday scored 29 points as the US held off France 87-82 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a summer that started with sputters, but closed with celebration.

“Every championship is special, and the group you’re with is special, but I can be honest and say this is the most responsibility I’ve ever felt,” said US coach Gregg Popovich, who adds this gold to five NBA titles he has won with the San Antonio Spurs. “You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome. I felt it every day for several years now. I’m feeling pretty light now and looking forward to getting back to the hotel.”

“Everybody was questioning us,” US forward Draymond Green said. “This is special.”

Kevin Durant, center, celebrates with his US teammates after their win over France in the gold-medal men’s basketball match at the Saitama Super Arena at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Durant sealed the win with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic.

The lead was five and France’s final possession was irrelevant.

The US players gathered for a hug at midcourt, Durant, Green and Bam Adebayo wrapped themselves in US flags, Popovich had a long hug with his assistants and the journey was complete.

France’s Rudy Gobert, top, scores a basket as Kevin Durant of the US defends in their gold-medal match at the Saitama Super Arena at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: AFP

“I’m so happy for Pop, the staff, the players, the country,” said a teary-eyed USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who was overseeing the men’s program for a fourth and final Olympics and won gold in each one. “It’s a great way to finish.”

Jayson Tatum added 19 points, while Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 11 for the US, who knew that nothing but gold would make the trip a success.

“I think it’s more joy than relief, but definitely some relief,” Lillard said. “Because of the expectations that get placed on Team USA, obviously it’s going to be some relief.”

Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert each scored 16 for France, who now have three silver medals — all after gold-medal-game losses to the US.

Guerschon Yabusele scored 13, Nando de Colo had 12 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 for France.

“They played better,” Fournier said, as Popovich stopped to hug him. “They played better.”

The mission was accomplished: Gold, again — the 16th time in 19 Olympic tries for the US.

The players had a meeting after the opening loss to France at these Games, vowed to figure things out and never lost again.

“Each and every one of us put in that work every single day, from coaches to the trainers to the players,” Durant said. “We all came in with that goal of: ‘Let’s finish this thing off. Let’s build a family. Let’s build this team. Let’s grow this team every day.’”

The US missed their first eight three-point attempts before Durant got one to drop with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in the opening quarter, starting what became a 21-8 run by the US on the way to a 39-26 lead midway through the second quarter.

Just as he did when the US were down against Spain and Australia earlier in the knockout round, Durant stepped up at the biggest moments. He had 21 points by halftime, keeping his team afloat.

“He’s phenomenal,” Adebayo said.

France closed the half on a 13-5 spurt and got within 44-39 at the break, then within two early in the third quarter.

And after the US briefly led by 14, Nicolas Batum — who saved his team with a last-second block to close out a win over Slovenia in the semi-finals — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer that cut the US lead to 71-63 entering the fourth.

However, France never got the lead back.