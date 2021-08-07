Nadal stunned by Harris at Citi Open, but says foot better

AFP, WASHINGTON





Rafael Nadal on Thursday crashed out of his ATP Tour comeback event after a two-month layoff, but said his injured foot had improved and that keeps him believing “important things are possible.”

The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, lost to South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in a third-round match at the Citi Open.

Nadal aggravated a foot injury in a three-set victory on Wednesday over Jack Sock of the US on the Washington hard courts in his first match since losing a French Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal gestures in his Citi Open men’s singles match against Lloyd Harris of South Africa in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Best news, the foot was better,” Nadal said. “I was able to move a bit better, so that’s very important, especially for me personally, to keep enjoying the sport and keep having energy, believing that important things are possible.”

The most important thing on Nadal’s upcoming schedule is the US Open, which begins on Aug. 30.

Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer all enter the US Open with a men’s record 20 career Grand Slam titles, with world No. 1 Djokovic trying to complete the first men’s calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

“I need to keep improving,” Nadal said.

“I had a lot of problems with my foot. I was not able to practice all the days that I really wanted, but I did as much as I could and I tried hard here. I try very hard, but [it] was not enough,” he said. “I’m going to keep trying to practice the proper way and to give myself a chance to be better soon.”

Nadal did not pick up a racket for 20 days because of his sore foot, skipping Wimbledon and the Olympics.

“For me is just keep going, accept the challenge that I need to keep working and I have probably another chance next week in Toronto,” Nadal said. “Going to keep trying my best.”

Harris, ranked a career-high 50th, called it the greatest victory of his career.

His wins this year include one in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over world No. 4 Dominic Thiem, the reigning US Open champion.

“Today was really special,” Harris said. “I’ve had some big wins and I’ve beaten some Grand Slam champions, but to beat a 20-time Grand Slam champion in front of a full crowd with such an amazing atmosphere, it was definitely something very special. I would definitely put it up there for sure. I’m just super happy with how everything turned out.”

Harris was the first player to beat Nadal in their initial meeting since Denis Shapovalov in Montreal in 2017.

Harris booked a quarter-final against Japan’s Kei Nishikori, who eliminated British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

“I lost to Lloyd in Dubai this year, so not my favorite opponent, but we’ll see,” Nishikori said.

In a matchup of 20-year-olds, second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, ranked a career-high 15th, fell to US wild-card Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4.

Brooksby was due to face Australian 11th seed John Millman, who beat US eighth seed Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner edged 20-year-old Sebastian Korda of the US 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/3), booking a matchup with American Steve Johnson.