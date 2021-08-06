SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Rohit falls before lunch

India yesterday lost opener Rohit Sharma on the stroke of lunch, but looked on course for a handy lead replying to England’s first-innings total of 183 in the opening Test. The tourists dominated the second day’s morning session with the opening stand inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit for 36, earning a breakthrough for the hosts. India were 97-1 at the break with K.L. Rahul on 48 and looking determined to impress after injury setbacks to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal handed him an opportunity to open the innings alongside Rohit. Resuming on 21 for no loss, both the openers looked largely comfortable against the seaming ball at Trent Bridge. Rohit hit six boundaries and could not resist the temptation when Robinson banged it short and the opener’s wild swing sent the ball flying to Sam Curran at backward short-leg.

OLYMPICS

China probe ongoing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet received a report from the Chinese team on why gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia, the committee said yesterday. “We are still waiting. They [Chinese] said they will send us a full report. They said they would do it today,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. The duo wore the badges after retaining the women’s cycling team sprint title on Monday. Although the IOC last month relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any such gestures on the podium.

RUGBY LEAGUE

World Cup postponed

This year’s Rugby League World Cup in England has been postponed until next year after last month’s withdrawals of defending champions Australia and New Zealand, tournament organizers said yesterday. The teams withdrew citing player welfare and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Australian Rugby League Commission and New Zealand Rugby League had asked organizers to postpone the Oct. 23 to Nov. 27 event until next year.

KAYAKING

Carrington wins third gold

Lisa Carrington yesterday pushed through the pain to win her third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games and become New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian. Carrington’s success in the 500m kayak single took her career medal tally at the Olympics to five golds and one bronze over three Games dating back to London 2012. It puts the 32-year-old above fellow kayaker Ian Ferguson (four golds, one silver) on the all-time list of New Zealand Olympic greats. “It is really special,” said the paddler dubbed “the GOAT in a boat” by New Zealand media. “Growing up, to be an Olympian was the epitome of who you wanted to be and represented so many good values. For me, it’s something I never thought I would be able to do.” Carrington can add to her Games haul when she contests the four-woman 500m tomorrow.