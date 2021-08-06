CRICKET
Rohit falls before lunch
India yesterday lost opener Rohit Sharma on the stroke of lunch, but looked on course for a handy lead replying to England’s first-innings total of 183 in the opening Test. The tourists dominated the second day’s morning session with the opening stand inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit for 36, earning a breakthrough for the hosts. India were 97-1 at the break with K.L. Rahul on 48 and looking determined to impress after injury setbacks to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal handed him an opportunity to open the innings alongside Rohit. Resuming on 21 for no loss, both the openers looked largely comfortable against the seaming ball at Trent Bridge. Rohit hit six boundaries and could not resist the temptation when Robinson banged it short and the opener’s wild swing sent the ball flying to Sam Curran at backward short-leg.
OLYMPICS
China probe ongoing
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet received a report from the Chinese team on why gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia, the committee said yesterday. “We are still waiting. They [Chinese] said they will send us a full report. They said they would do it today,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. The duo wore the badges after retaining the women’s cycling team sprint title on Monday. Although the IOC last month relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as taking the knee on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any such gestures on the podium.
RUGBY LEAGUE
World Cup postponed
This year’s Rugby League World Cup in England has been postponed until next year after last month’s withdrawals of defending champions Australia and New Zealand, tournament organizers said yesterday. The teams withdrew citing player welfare and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Australian Rugby League Commission and New Zealand Rugby League had asked organizers to postpone the Oct. 23 to Nov. 27 event until next year.
KAYAKING
Carrington wins third gold
Lisa Carrington yesterday pushed through the pain to win her third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games and become New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian. Carrington’s success in the 500m kayak single took her career medal tally at the Olympics to five golds and one bronze over three Games dating back to London 2012. It puts the 32-year-old above fellow kayaker Ian Ferguson (four golds, one silver) on the all-time list of New Zealand Olympic greats. “It is really special,” said the paddler dubbed “the GOAT in a boat” by New Zealand media. “Growing up, to be an Olympian was the epitome of who you wanted to be and represented so many good values. For me, it’s something I never thought I would be able to do.” Carrington can add to her Games haul when she contests the four-woman 500m tomorrow.
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal this week, on Thursday said that she has fond memories of training in Kaohsiung in 2019 and feels like she has family there. In an online interview organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Diaz said she visited Taiwan twice in 2019 so she could concentrate on her training without being distracted by friends and invitations to socialize. “I feel like I have also family there,” she said, adding that she did her training sessions at Gushan Senior High School in Kaohsiung. Diaz, who claimed gold in the under-55kg class
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached