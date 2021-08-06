Tokyo 2020: Rugby Australia to pay for Tokyo room damages

Reuters and AFP, TOKYO





Australia’s Rugby Sevens players have been reprimanded for their drunken behavior on a flight home from the Tokyo Olympics and for damaging their rooms in the Japanese capital, Rugby Australia said yesterday.

Rugby Australia would also foot the bill for the damages to beds and walls, and for leaving the rooms in an unacceptable state at the accommodation in the Athletes’ Village.

Rugby players and rowers had damaged rooms in the village while celebrating the end of their competitions. The rowers have since apologized.

Samu Kerevi of Australia, front center, attempts to hold off Angelo Davids of South Africa during their men’s rugby sevens match at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Rugby Australia head Andy Marinos also apologized on the team’s behalf to Japan Airlines, the Australian Olympic Committee and affected passengers on their flight, which landed in Sydney on Friday last week

Marinos labeled the behavior on the flight “entirely unacceptable” for any athlete representing their country.

“The apology is also extended to the host nation of Japan and its people for their hospitality and grace,” he added.

The airline complained after the flight that athletes drank excessively, failed to respond to requests of cabin crew and caused disruption to other passengers.

At least one athlete vomited in a toilet, rendering it unusable for the rest of the 10-hour flight and there were reports some Olympians raided the plane’s alcohol cabinet after being refused further drinks.

Investigations found the culprits were all from the Australian men’s rugby and soccer teams.

Marinos said there was no evidence the players left any mess in the plane’s seats or toilet.

All team members had been reprimanded and warned about their conduct, he added.

Certain team members would also undergo education and counseling regarding behavior and alcohol consumption, he said.

Football Federation Australia has not yet commented about the allegations against its players.

New Zealand’s Olympians have also been accused of similar behavior on a flight from Tokyo to Christchurch, including breaching COVID-19 restrictions by throwing used masks at cabin crew.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee defended its charges, saying it understood they wanted to celebrate after years of training for the Games.