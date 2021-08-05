Competitors in the women’s golf tournament yesterday used umbrellas as they walked down sun-baked fairways at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, some of them occasionally held a bag of ice on their head.
Lexi Thompson had to bring in a team manager the last three holes when her caddie succumbed to the heat.
Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling and Lee Min had a hot start of their own as they both shot two-under-par 69s and tied with seven other players for seventh place.
Photo: AFP
Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom is in the lead going into today’s second round after hitting a five-under-par 66, while the US’ Nelly Korda and India’s Aditi Ashok shared second place with four-under-par 67s.
Extreme heat is nothing new for most of the top players, with an LPGA Tour schedule that includes stops in Singapore and Thailand.
Yesterday ranked right up there. The heat index topped 37.8°C, and at that point caddies were allowed to remove their bibs.
Photo: AP
Heat was not the only problem. A tropical storm is approaching, and the forecast is for a 70 percent chance of heavy rain on Saturday, and a slightly higher chance on Sunday.
The event must finish by Sunday when the Olympic Games close.
Heather Daly-Donofrio, an International Golf Federation technical delegate in charge of the women’s competition, said that the players have been informed about the possibility of a 54-hole event.
That depends on the weather, and a decision is not likely until after the second round.
The extreme heat ruled out any thought of playing 27 holes apiece over the next two days because of player health.
“It’s hot, I’m not going to lie. It’s very hot,” Sagstrom said. “But it’s manageable.”
“Most of us have been in Asia, played a lot of golf over here, so we know what to do,” Sagstrom said. “You drink a lot of water, you have cooling towels, an umbrella — just maintain your energy and don’t go crazy. I think at this point it’s harder for the caddies than it is for the players.”
For some, the heat was more wearisome than worrisome.
Korda said that she was drinking a bottle of water on each hole, almost to the point of being sick of drinking water.
“You have to keep yourself hydrated and you kind of lose it a little out there,” Korda said. “Like when I was teeing up some balls, I definitely felt a little lightheaded, but kept myself in it.”
Round 2 of the women’s golf tournament starts at 7:30am today at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Additional reporting by staff writer
