TENNIS
Hsieh sisters into quarters
Taiwanese sisters Hsieh Su-wei and Hsieh Yu-chieh on Monday defeated their US opponents to advance to the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the Thoreau Tennis Open in Massachusetts. The sisters were quick out of the gate, beating Lauren Davis and Christina McHale 6-3 in the first set, and were able to break their opponents serve twice before taking the second set 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei last month bagged the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon with her Belgian partner Elise Mertens.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Hubbard likely to retire
The first openly transgender Olympian yesterday said she would likely retire from weightlifting and felt her landmark appearance at the Tokyo Games should not be historic and would be forgotten fast as sport becomes more open and inclusive. New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, 43, said she had never sought publicity and exposure, nor regards herself as a role model or trailblazer and just wanted to be seen as any other athlete on sport’s biggest stage. “As we move into a new and more understanding world, people are starting to realize that people like me are just people. We are human, and as such, I hope that just by being here is enough.” The media-shy Hubbard on Monday made an unexpected early exit, eliminated just 10 minutes into her +87kg contest after failures in her opening three lifts. Hubbard, who is twice the age of the other competitors in her weight class, said it was time to consider retiring because age had caught up with her.
RUGBY UNION
Erasmus charged over video
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus dared World Rugby in an hour-long video diatribe last week to come after him, and the global governing body responded on Monday by citing him for misconduct. Last week, Erasmus fronted a 62-minute video which savaged the refereeing of Nic Berry in the first Test. World Rugby has expressed concern that “individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials,” but said that the direct nature of Erasmus’ unprecedented public outburst requires a misconduct charge. “Match officials are the backbone of the sport, and without them there is no game,” World Rugby said in a statement.
SPRINTING
Belarus runner speaks out
Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who plans to seek refuge in Europe after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early, said yesterday that officials from her country “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home. Tsimanouskaya, who had criticized the management of her team on social media, said officials hustled her to the airport and tried to put her on a plane back to Belarus, where the autocratic government has relentlessly stifled dissent and any criticism. She said she hopes to continue her career, but for now her safety remains a priority. In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered her help, and Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday. She plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week, said an activist group that is helping her. “They made it clear that upon return home I would definitely face some form of punishment,” the 24-year-old said.
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal this week, on Thursday said that she has fond memories of training in Kaohsiung in 2019 and feels like she has family there. In an online interview organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Diaz said she visited Taiwan twice in 2019 so she could concentrate on her training without being distracted by friends and invitations to socialize. “I feel like I have also family there,” she said, adding that she did her training sessions at Gushan Senior High School in Kaohsiung. Diaz, who claimed gold in the under-55kg class