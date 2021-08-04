SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Hsieh sisters into quarters

Taiwanese sisters Hsieh Su-wei and Hsieh Yu-chieh on Monday defeated their US opponents to advance to the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the Thoreau Tennis Open in Massachusetts. The sisters were quick out of the gate, beating Lauren Davis and Christina McHale 6-3 in the first set, and were able to break their opponents serve twice before taking the second set 6-2. Hsieh Su-wei last month bagged the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon with her Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Hubbard likely to retire

The first openly transgender Olympian yesterday said she would likely retire from weightlifting and felt her landmark appearance at the Tokyo Games should not be historic and would be forgotten fast as sport becomes more open and inclusive. New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, 43, said she had never sought publicity and exposure, nor regards herself as a role model or trailblazer and just wanted to be seen as any other athlete on sport’s biggest stage. “As we move into a new and more understanding world, people are starting to realize that people like me are just people. We are human, and as such, I hope that just by being here is enough.” The media-shy Hubbard on Monday made an unexpected early exit, eliminated just 10 minutes into her +87kg contest after failures in her opening three lifts. Hubbard, who is twice the age of the other competitors in her weight class, said it was time to consider retiring because age had caught up with her.

RUGBY UNION

Erasmus charged over video

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus dared World Rugby in an hour-long video diatribe last week to come after him, and the global governing body responded on Monday by citing him for misconduct. Last week, Erasmus fronted a 62-minute video which savaged the refereeing of Nic Berry in the first Test. World Rugby has expressed concern that “individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials,” but said that the direct nature of Erasmus’ unprecedented public outburst requires a misconduct charge. “Match officials are the backbone of the sport, and without them there is no game,” World Rugby said in a statement.

SPRINTING

Belarus runner speaks out

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who plans to seek refuge in Europe after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early, said yesterday that officials from her country “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home. Tsimanouskaya, who had criticized the management of her team on social media, said officials hustled her to the airport and tried to put her on a plane back to Belarus, where the autocratic government has relentlessly stifled dissent and any criticism. She said she hopes to continue her career, but for now her safety remains a priority. In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered her help, and Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday. She plans to fly to Warsaw later in the week, said an activist group that is helping her. “They made it clear that upon return home I would definitely face some form of punishment,” the 24-year-old said.