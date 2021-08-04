Tokyo Olympics 2020: Warholm comes close to running the perfect race

AP, TOKYO





A young Norwegian kid once joined a 200m-ish race on the spur of the moment wearing nothing but jeans and a baggy T-shirt.

He won. It should not have been a surprise.

The kid’s name? Karsten Warholm. That race? It started him down a road that led him first to dabble in the decathlon, then he became serious about the 400m hurdles. Wise choice.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the Olympic Games men’s 400m hurdles final in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AP

Warholm, 25, yesterday lowered his world record with an eye-catching time of 45.94 seconds to win the Olympic gold medal.

The sometimes brash, always quick with a quip Warholm surprised even himself after seeing his time pop up at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

He needed every ounce of energy he expended, too, to hold off Rai Benjamin. The American finished in what would have been a world record time of 46.17 seconds for the silver medal. Alison dos Santos of Brazil was third in 46.72 seconds.

“I’ve always said that the perfect race doesn’t exist, but this is the closest I think I’ve come to a perfect race,” Warholm said.

“That was the best race in Olympic history,” Benjamin said. “The kid’s amazing. You can’t be mad at that at all. As a competitor it hurts a lot, but that’s just the nature of the sport.”