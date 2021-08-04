Simone Biles yesterday made her eagerly awaited return to the Olympic Games, saying: “I did it for me” after taking bronze in the beam final won by Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen.
It was the US superstar’s first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women’s team final last week, struggling with the “twisties,” a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.
“I was just happy to be able to perform regardless of the outcome. I did it for me, and I was proud of myself for being able to compete one more time,” said Biles, who revealed that her aunt had died two days ago.
Photo: AFP
After also withdrawing from the first three apparatus finals in the uneven bars, vault and floor, she said she had only been cleared to compete in the beam on Monday night.
“Just to have one more opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games meant the world,” she said. “Training for five years and then coming here, and then kind of being triggered and not being able to do anything, it wasn’t fun.”
The four-time gold medalist from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro received a huge cheer from her US teammates when she entered the arena.
Photo: AFP
With bib 392 on her back, she filed in with the other eight finalists, blowing a kiss to the cameras.
Another cheer rang out when the stadium announcer said: “And now, representing the United States ... Simone Biles.”
She looked pensive on her comeback as she waited for her turn to climb up on to the 10cm-wide beam for her 90-second routine.
While avoiding any twists incorporated in her favored and most difficult moves, she put in a solid performance, ending with a double backward somersault, double pike dismount.
Her face breaking into a broad grin, she waved and hugged rivals and team officials, the relief of having performed clear on her face.
Biles’ routine earned the triple world champion on the apparatus 14.000 points.
“I had nerves, but I felt pretty good,” she said.
Meanwhile, there was drama in the women’s long jump, when Germany’s Malaika Mihambo snatched gold from former champion Brittney Reese of the US with her last leap of the competition.
Mihambo, 27, was lying in the bronze medal position ahead of her final jump, but powered down the runway to register a season’s best of 7m and Reese could not respond.
“It was, I think, the most exciting women’s long jump competition in history,” Mihambo said.
New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington continued an extraordinary nine-year unbeaten streak to win the 200m single-kayak sprint in Tokyo, then backed it up to claim gold in the 500m.
Carrington’s golden double makes her New Zealand’s most successful female Olympian, with four golds and one silver over three Games dating back to London 2012.
Three of the gold medals came in the 200m solo sprint, an event the 32-year-old has dominated without defeat since 2012, a run that also includes seven world titles.
Carrington, who earlier this year was named the most influential Maori athlete of the past 30 years, described her hectic morning as “awesome.”
“Today was a busy day,” she said after the 500m win with partner Caitlin Regal.
“It was exciting, the conditions were challenging — it was more than just physical,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that we could do that. In training, you’re working hard and you think you might have a chance, but to put it together on the day is a special thing.”
