SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Canada shock US in Tokyo

Jessie Fleming yesterday scored a second-half penalty as Canada upset four-time Olympic women’s soccer champions the US 1-0 in Kashima to reach the final for the first time. Fleming’s 74th-minute spot-kick earned Canada a first win over their neighbors since 2001 and set up a clash with Sweden or Australia for the gold medal. Defeat ended the Americans’ 36-match unbeaten run against Canada. The world champions would face the losers of yesterday’s second semi-final for the consolation of a bronze medal.

TRACK AND FIELD

Puerto Rico wins first medal

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn yesterday stormed to an emphatic first Olympic track and field gold medal for Puerto Rico, powering to victory in the 100m hurdles to exorcise the ghost of her 2016 Rio Games nightmare. Five years ago, Camacho-Quinn was helped off the Rio Olympic Stadium track in tears after crashing and falling at the last hurdle in the semi-finals with a place in the final within touching distance. The powerfully built 24-year-old, US-born hurdler banished that bitter memory in style, upsetting world record holder Keni Harrison of the US to win in 12.37 seconds. Harrison took silver in 12.52 seconds, while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper claimed bronze in 12.55 seconds. Camacho said that she has spent the past five years haunted by her Rio calamity — and had a “breakdown” ahead of Sunday’s semi-finals in Tokyo, as she feared the same thing happening again. “It stays with me all the time, because I’m constantly reminded of it,” she told reporters yesterday. “Somebody’s always messaging me and saying: ‘I’m sorry for what happened in Rio,’ and I’m like: ‘I need y’all to let that go.’”

RUGBY UNION

Lions prop cited for biting

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler was on Sunday cited for allegedly biting a South Africa player during the grueling second Test in Cape Town. Sinckler was surprisingly the only player called out by World Rugby, a day after the highly charged clash that the Springboks won 27-9 to level the series. Earlier on Sunday, Lions fullback Stuart Hogg released a statement to deny the same charge after footage appeared on social media questioning whether he bit Springboks opposite Willie le Roux. World Rugby only ordered Sinckler to attend an independent disciplinary hearing today for allegedly biting someone in the 64th minute. Hogg said the he would never bite an opponent after the social media uproar. “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” Hogg said in a statement. “I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.”

SOCCER

US win Gold Cup final

The US on Sunday claimed their seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a thrilling 1-0 extra time win over defending champion Mexico in Las Vegas. Miles Robinson headed in the winner, soaring over Mexican defender Edison Alvarez deep into the extra time and bouncing it past goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to set off a wild celebration at the Allegiant Stadium.