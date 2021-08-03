SOCCER
Canada shock US in Tokyo
Jessie Fleming yesterday scored a second-half penalty as Canada upset four-time Olympic women’s soccer champions the US 1-0 in Kashima to reach the final for the first time. Fleming’s 74th-minute spot-kick earned Canada a first win over their neighbors since 2001 and set up a clash with Sweden or Australia for the gold medal. Defeat ended the Americans’ 36-match unbeaten run against Canada. The world champions would face the losers of yesterday’s second semi-final for the consolation of a bronze medal.
TRACK AND FIELD
Puerto Rico wins first medal
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn yesterday stormed to an emphatic first Olympic track and field gold medal for Puerto Rico, powering to victory in the 100m hurdles to exorcise the ghost of her 2016 Rio Games nightmare. Five years ago, Camacho-Quinn was helped off the Rio Olympic Stadium track in tears after crashing and falling at the last hurdle in the semi-finals with a place in the final within touching distance. The powerfully built 24-year-old, US-born hurdler banished that bitter memory in style, upsetting world record holder Keni Harrison of the US to win in 12.37 seconds. Harrison took silver in 12.52 seconds, while Jamaica’s Megan Tapper claimed bronze in 12.55 seconds. Camacho said that she has spent the past five years haunted by her Rio calamity — and had a “breakdown” ahead of Sunday’s semi-finals in Tokyo, as she feared the same thing happening again. “It stays with me all the time, because I’m constantly reminded of it,” she told reporters yesterday. “Somebody’s always messaging me and saying: ‘I’m sorry for what happened in Rio,’ and I’m like: ‘I need y’all to let that go.’”
RUGBY UNION
Lions prop cited for biting
British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler was on Sunday cited for allegedly biting a South Africa player during the grueling second Test in Cape Town. Sinckler was surprisingly the only player called out by World Rugby, a day after the highly charged clash that the Springboks won 27-9 to level the series. Earlier on Sunday, Lions fullback Stuart Hogg released a statement to deny the same charge after footage appeared on social media questioning whether he bit Springboks opposite Willie le Roux. World Rugby only ordered Sinckler to attend an independent disciplinary hearing today for allegedly biting someone in the 64th minute. Hogg said the he would never bite an opponent after the social media uproar. “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” Hogg said in a statement. “I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.”
SOCCER
US win Gold Cup final
The US on Sunday claimed their seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a thrilling 1-0 extra time win over defending champion Mexico in Las Vegas. Miles Robinson headed in the winner, soaring over Mexican defender Edison Alvarez deep into the extra time and bouncing it past goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to set off a wild celebration at the Allegiant Stadium.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I