Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC investigating gesture used by athlete on podium

Reuters, TOKYO





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking into a gesture US athlete Raven Saunders made after the shot put silver medalist raised her arms in an X above her head, a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums.

The IOC is in contact with World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told a news conference yesterday.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee said the gesture “was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration.”

Raven Saunders of the US crosses her wrists on the podium after winning a silver medal in the women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday. Photo: AFP

It confirmed that it was “in discussion” with the IOC and World Athletics, whose president, Sebastian Coe, previously said he did not anticipate sanctioning demonstrations if the decision was up to the federation.

The IOC last month relaxed its Rule 50, which had forbidden athletes from any protests. It now allows them to make gestures on the field, provided they do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

The threat of sanctions remains if any protests are made on the podium during the medal ceremony.

“Let them try and take this medal,” Saunders wrote on Twitter in an apparent reference to the IOC’s rules restricting protests.

Her gesture was to support the downtrodden, she indicated by retweeting an article about the action by news Web site theGrio.

“It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet,” Saunders was quoted in the article as saying.

Additional reporting by AP