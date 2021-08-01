Votto homers in seventh straight game

HOME AGAIN: The Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home due to COVID-19 restrictions, beating the Kansas City Royals

AP, NEW YORK





Joey Votto on Friday homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major-league record, as the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2.

Votto’s solo homer to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds’ lead to 3-1.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 National League MVP, serenaded with chants of “over-rated” earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout.

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a solo home run during their MLB game against the New York Mets in New York on Friday. Photo: AP

He said afterward that was part of an inside joke with manager David Bell about their mutual favorite show, Ted Lasso.

“I’ve never been in a place like this before,” said the 37-year-old Votto, who has exceeded 30 homers twice in his 15-year career. “And we’ve been playing well lately, so being a part of that, it’s exciting.”

Votto has nine homers and 15 RBIs during his streak, which began on Saturday last week and includes just one hit that was not a homer — an infield single against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds are 5-2 during the surge.

Votto is the eighth player to homer in at least seven straight games and the first since Kendrys Morales did it for the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2018.

Dale Long (1956), Don Mattingly (1987) and Ken Griffey Jr (1993) are the only players to go deep in eight consecutive games.

“Right now, it’s insane,” said rookie Jonathan India, who hit two homers and finished with three RBIs. “It’s almost expected. That’s so cool. It’s Joey Votto. He can do those things.”

India’s first homer was a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after a long recovery from a hamstring injury.

It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs before the MLB’s trade deadline — and then revealed that injured ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely that he will rejoin the NL East leaders before next month.

DeGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA but has not pitched since July 7, underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage.

India’s homer was the only run allowed over four innings by Carrasco, who gave up three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

“It was a long time — finally I got to pitch today,” Carrasco said. “Feels really nice, feels really good. I was so excited to get there.”

Jeff McNeil laced an RBI double in the bottom of the first to extend his career-high hitting streak to 16 games.

Jesse Winker put the Reds ahead with a run-scoring single in the fifth off Miguel Castro (2-3).

Aristides Aquino lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth before India followed with his second homer, a two-run shot.

India finished with three hits — his fifth multi-hit effort in his past 11 games.

Brandon Drury had a pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth for the Mets.

Sonny Gray (3-6) allowed the first four batters he faced to reach, but gave up just one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

“There’s a chance he doesn’t get out of the first,” Bell said. “Next thing you know, you look up and it’s the sixth.”

The Mets wore their black uniforms — popularized in the late 1990s — for the first time since 2012.

Prior to first pitch, a montage of highlights of the Mets in black uniforms — including shots from the 2000 NL pennant-winning celebration — aired as AC/DC’s Back In Black blasted from the loudspeakers.

Elsewhere, Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, while Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot as the Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after almost two years away from home, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-4.

George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border as the Blue Jays played at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019.

Displaced from Canada because of border restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays played the bulk of last year’s shortened season in Buffalo, New York, the home of their Triple-A affiliate.

They began the regular season this year playing at their spring training home in Florida, before moving back to Buffalo in June.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Marlins 1, Yankees 3

‧ Padres 4, Rockies 9

‧ Rays 7, Red Sox 3

‧ Nationals 4, Cubs 3

‧ Pirates 7, Phillies 0

‧ Braves 5, Brewers 9

‧ Tigers 3, Orioles 4

‧ White Sox 6, Indians 4

‧ Rangers 5, Mariners 9

‧ Cardinals 5, Twins 1

‧ Angels 0, Athletics 2

‧ Giants 6, Astros 9

‧ D’backs 6, Dodgers 5 (10i)