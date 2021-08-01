Ledecky targets 2028 after seventh gold

Katie Ledecky yesterday warned her rivals that she could still be racing in 2028 after the US swimmer stormed to her third straight Olympic 800m freestyle gold and banked her fourth medal in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old touched in 8 minutes, 12.57 seconds to outpace Australian Ariarne Titmus, who clocked a personal best of 8:13.83 to earn silver ahead of Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky now has 10 Olympic medals — seven golds and three silvers. She was incredulous when asked if it might have been her final race.

Katie Ledecky of the US prepares to race in the women’s 800m free final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“That was not my last swim,” Ledecky said. “I’m at least going to 2024, maybe 2028, we’ll see. I knew it would be my last swim here. You never take anything for granted, you just try to take it all in.”

Ledecky is only the third woman to win the same event at three consecutive Olympics.

“It’s awesome. I wanted to finish on a really good note,” said Ledecky, who was bent over with exhaustion.

Emma McKeon of Australia is congratulated by teammate Cate Campbell after winning the women’s 100m free at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Photo: Reuters

“I’m so happy and I’m in a lot pain too,” she said.

Titmus dethroned Ledecky in the 200m and 400m freestyle in Tokyo, but her US rival is the undisputed queen of the longer distances, having already won the inaugural 1,500m gold.

She has imposed her will on the rest of the world over 800m since 2012, winning the event at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics along with four straight world championship titles.

Ledecky’s young teammate Katie Grimes, just 15, was fourth, signaling that she has a big future ahead. The pair hugged at the end of the race.

“She’s awesome,” Grimes said. “She’s a perfect teammate. To be able to swim next to her in that final was incredible.”

Ledecky flew out of the blocks and was leading at the first 50m, never relinquishing the lead, despite a gallant effort by Titmus to reel her in.

She leaves Tokyo after winning gold over 800m and 1,500m, and taking silver behind Titmus in the 400m.

She was also part of the US 4x200m relay team who were second to world record-breaking China.

In the 4x100m mixed medley relay, Britain smashed the world record to win gold, the first in Olympic history.

The four-strong mixed relay team of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin touched in 3:37.58 to break the previous world record of 3:38.41 set by China in Qingdao last year.

The Chinese team were second, finishing in 3:38.86.

Australia were third in 3:38.95, which means Emma McKeon might leave the Tokyo Olympics with more swimming medals than anyone else.

The 27-year-old from Brisbane added to her burgeoning collection, anchoring the bronze-medal swim.

Heading into the final day at the pool today, McKeon has five medals overall and a real shot at becoming the first female swimmer to win seven at a single games.

McKeon produced the fastest leg on Australia’s world record-setting performance in the final of the 4x100 freestyle relay early in the meet, and then captured the first individual gold of her career in the 100m free on Friday.

She has also claimed three bronze medals in Tokyo, two in relays — including the 4x200 free — and a third-place showing in the 100 butterfly.

She has a good chance to further inflate her medal haul in today’s 50m free and the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Additional reporting by AP