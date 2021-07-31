GOLF
Taiwan event canceled
The Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament planned for Oct. 28 to 31 has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the LPGA Tour announced on Thursday. It said the move was made upon the advice of the government due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and border restrictions. “The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event’s return to the 2022 tour schedule,” the LPGA said in a statement. The tournament was to have been the third event in a four-stop Asian swing for the LPGA, with events planned for Oct. 14 to 17 in Shanghai; Oct. 21 to 24 in Busan, South Korea; and Nov. 4 to 7 in Japan. Nelly Korda of the US won the Taiwan LPGA event in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s tournament was also canceled due to the pandemic.
SOCCER
US, Mexico to contest final
Substitute Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and Matt Turner made three saves as the US defeated Asian champions Qatar 1-0 on Thursday to reach their 12th Gold Cup final. Zardes collaborated with fellow substitute Nicholas Gioacchini for the game’s only goal in a contest that highlighted the hosts’ steady improvement throughout the tournament. “Niko made a great run and got a nice through-ball,” Zardes said. “I just had to crash the box.” The US are to play tomorrow’s final in Las Vegas against reigning champions Mexico, who needed a stoppage-time goal to beat short-handed Canada 2-1 in the other semi-final.
BASKETBALL
Westbrook joins Lakers
Russell Westbrook has joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster NBA trade deal with the Washington Wizards, reports said on Thursday. The 32-year-old guard joins playmaker James and dominant big man Davis, with hopes of a “Big Three” lineup making the Lakers a title threat next season. The deal reportedly sends Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus the 22nd pick in the NBA draft to the Wizards for Westbrook and two future second-round NBA draft picks. Westbrook, who grew up in suburban Los Angeles, averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists a game for the Wizards last season and confirmed his departure on Twitter. “Thank you DC! You welcomed my family and I with open arms from day one,” Westbrook wrote. “Everyone from the front office, to the training staff, the coaches, my teammates, and the fans. I’m grateful y’all took a chance on me and supported me every step of the way.”
CRICKET
Hasaranga stars in victory
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Thursday took four wickets on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets and claim the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1. Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin, as India finished on a paltry 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo. Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 23, and Hasaranga, 14 not out, steered the team home after India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back Sri Lanka’s top three, including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18. “You can see all the players performed and handled different situations. I am lucky to lead this team,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I