SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Taiwan event canceled

The Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament planned for Oct. 28 to 31 has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the LPGA Tour announced on Thursday. It said the move was made upon the advice of the government due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and border restrictions. “The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event’s return to the 2022 tour schedule,” the LPGA said in a statement. The tournament was to have been the third event in a four-stop Asian swing for the LPGA, with events planned for Oct. 14 to 17 in Shanghai; Oct. 21 to 24 in Busan, South Korea; and Nov. 4 to 7 in Japan. Nelly Korda of the US won the Taiwan LPGA event in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s tournament was also canceled due to the pandemic.

SOCCER

US, Mexico to contest final

Substitute Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and Matt Turner made three saves as the US defeated Asian champions Qatar 1-0 on Thursday to reach their 12th Gold Cup final. Zardes collaborated with fellow substitute Nicholas Gioacchini for the game’s only goal in a contest that highlighted the hosts’ steady improvement throughout the tournament. “Niko made a great run and got a nice through-ball,” Zardes said. “I just had to crash the box.” The US are to play tomorrow’s final in Las Vegas against reigning champions Mexico, who needed a stoppage-time goal to beat short-handed Canada 2-1 in the other semi-final.

BASKETBALL

Westbrook joins Lakers

Russell Westbrook has joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster NBA trade deal with the Washington Wizards, reports said on Thursday. The 32-year-old guard joins playmaker James and dominant big man Davis, with hopes of a “Big Three” lineup making the Lakers a title threat next season. The deal reportedly sends Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus the 22nd pick in the NBA draft to the Wizards for Westbrook and two future second-round NBA draft picks. Westbrook, who grew up in suburban Los Angeles, averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists a game for the Wizards last season and confirmed his departure on Twitter. “Thank you DC! You welcomed my family and I with open arms from day one,” Westbrook wrote. “Everyone from the front office, to the training staff, the coaches, my teammates, and the fans. I’m grateful y’all took a chance on me and supported me every step of the way.”

CRICKET

Hasaranga stars in victory

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Thursday took four wickets on his 24th birthday to help Sri Lanka thrash India by seven wickets and claim the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1. Hasaranga returned career-best T20 figures of 4-9 with his leg-spin, as India finished on a paltry 81-8, a total Sri Lanka overhauled in 14.3 overs in Colombo. Dhananjaya de Silva, unbeaten on 23, and Hasaranga, 14 not out, steered the team home after India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar sent back Sri Lanka’s top three, including wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka for 18. “You can see all the players performed and handled different situations. I am lucky to lead this team,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said.