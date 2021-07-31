Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin and archer Lin Chia-en had their hopes of Olympic podium finishes dashed yesterday after losing in the quarter-finals and round-of-16 of their respective events.
Chen, 24, who was participating in her second Games, lost to Lovlina Borgohain of India in a split 4-1 decision in the women’s welter (64-69kg) category quarter-final bout at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
In the opening round, Chen was able to throw several effective punches against Borgohain as she pinned her opponent against the ropes, but she still lost the round by a combined 48-47 on the five judges’ cards.
Photo: AFP
The Indian boxer came back strong in the second round, overpowering the Taiwanese, and she successfully went on to win the three-round match on a split decision that Chen felt was fair.
“Today, the opponent came well prepared and won,” Chen said after the bout, adding that she had no regrets over the outcome.
“You win some and you lose some,” Chen said, feeling some satisfaction in improving on her performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro when she only reached the round-of-16.
Photo: AP
The Taiwanese boxer said she would now aim for the next Olympics, which are to take place in Paris in 2024.
“I’m still young and I will never give up boxing,” Chen said.
Chen’s fate was shared by her Taiwanese teammate Wu Shih-yi in the round-of-16 of the women’s light (57-60kg) category, who fell to a 5-0 defeat to Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.
Archer Lin’s run in Tokyo was cut short by an American in the round-of-16 of the women’s individual event.
She was beaten by fifth seed Mackenzie Brown 6-2 in a four-set match held at Yumenoshima Final Field.
Lin simply could not match her opponent’s consistency. Brown scored a 27 and three 28s in her four sets (each set consists of three arrows with a maximum score of 10 per arrow) to Lin’s 23, 26, 27 and 28.
That was especially apparent in the second frame, when Lin simply needed a 9 on her final arrow to clinch the two points for winning a set and evening the match. Instead, she shot an 8 to go up 28-18 and Brown responded with a 10 to snatch one point from the set and take a 3-1 lead.
After the match, Lin said that she had been feeling the pressure since Thursday, when she won round-of-64 and round-of-32 matches, because she was the only remaining Taiwanese archer in the competition.
“The pressure was still there today,” Lin said, adding that her rhythm was a bit off.
However, she was still happy to get a round further than she did at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I