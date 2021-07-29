OLYMPIC BRIEFS

Agencies





GOLF

Pan dodges ‘no family’ rule

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan has found an ingenious way around the “no-family” rule at the spectator-free Tokyo Olympic Games — he employs his wife as his caddie. Pan, who has had one win on the US PGA Tour in 2019, yesterday said his wife Michelle Lin could be key to a podium finish when the men’s event starts at Kasumigaseki Country Club today. “Since this is the biggest event in my life, and for the whole world, I needed to bring out my best. She’s my best caddie,” said the 29-year-old, who tied 30th in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. “She wanted to be with me. Most importantly, we’ve got a great record together,” Pan said. “She knows me very well, she’s caddied before and knows my bad habits. She can say the right thing at the right time. She’ll help more on the mental side, which I think will make me happy.” The pair are staying with the Taiwan team in the Athletes’ Village and were part of the celebrations on Tuesday when Kuo Hsing-chun won Taiwan’s first gold in women’s 59kg weightlifting. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to stay with the best athletes in the world,” Michelle Lin said. “The Olympics is very special, and to be able to see my husband competing at this level, it makes me very proud of him.”

SWIMMING

Milak rattled by torn trunks

Hungarian gold medalist Kristof Milak was left furious, flustered and convinced his chance of beating his own world record had vanished yesterday, when his swimsuit ripped moments before his Olympic 200m butterfly final. Milak was knocked off his stride by the torn trunks, with the satisfaction of winning his first gold medal and taking Michael Phelps’ 13-year-old Olympic record playing second fiddle to his rage about a spurned world record shot. “They split 10 minutes before I entered the pool and in that moment I knew the world record was gone,” Milak said after marching off the pool deck to collect his kit bag and pulling out the damaged trunks, which he switched for a spare set just before the final. “I lost my focus and knew I couldn’t do it,” he said. The Hungarian turned third at the midway point, but powered off the wall and opened up an insurmountable lead down the third length to finish in 1 minute, 51.25 seconds, 4m ahead of silver medalist Tomoru Honda of Japan, with Italian Federico Burdisso winning bronze.

QUARANTINE

Dutch athletes stage sit-in

Dutch Olympic athletes in hotel quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 said they went on “strike” over a lack of fresh air in their rooms, winning 15 minutes a day at an open window. All six isolated team members from the Netherlands took part in the protest in the hotel lobby, said taekwondo fighter Reshmie Oogink, 31, who joked on Instagram that she was in “Olympic jail.” Dutch street skateboarder Candy Jacobs, 31, said in a video posted yesterday on Instagram that she was still testing positive eight days after entering isolation. “Yesterday we went on a strike, because we need outside air, anything ... because nothing opens. The windows are closed, the doors don’t open, ever. That’s not OK,” she said. Jacobs described the sit-down protest. “We didn’t move until something happened, and eventually, at the end of the day — I think it took us like seven or eight hours — we came to a deal, and now we get to stand in an open window for 15 minutes a day, under supervision,” she said.